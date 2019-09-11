JOB MATCHMAKING: Coast chosen as program trial site

Jobseekers will be given the tools to connect with employers through the Regional Employment Trials Program.

Jobseekers will be given the tools to connect with employers through the Regional Employment Trials Program. fizkes

A NEW trial aimed at connecting job-seekers with employers has been launched on the Fraser Coast.

The region is one of 10 across the country to unroll the initiative, with the Fraser Coast Regional Council partnering with the Federal Government to deliver the Regional Employment Trials Program.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the program was outcome-based.

"There has been a lot of feedback from Fraser Coast employers that they are not getting the right applicants.," he said.

"Resumes are incomplete or covering letters do not address the selection criteria.

"The Workforce Development Co-ordinator will work with local Jobactive providers to tailor training packages based on industry feedback to better prepare job-seekers and they will work with job-seekers to help them best present their qualifications."

Training programs have already started.

"We are starting with the tourism and retail industries because they are looking for suitable workers for the upcoming peak season," Cr Seymour said.

"In October we will concentrate on the disability and community sectors and the automotive and construction industries in November."

"The program will allow us to boost training, professional development and skills education opportunities that are aligned with regional priorities to support employment outcomes.

"While there are 39,968 workers on the Fraser Coast, unemployment sits at 8.7% and youth unemployment sits at 18.1%.

"This program will better tailor training to suit the jobs availability in our area, and the training needs of our job seekers."

Job-seekers wanting to be part of the program can contact Fraser Coast Workforce Development Coordinator Kerry Fullarton on 0436 929 854 for more information.