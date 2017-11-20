Job seeker's call for politician visit gains support

Maryborough's Jayde Wood has been looking for a job since he finished school last year.

Carlie Walker

A YOUNG job seeker's call for politicians to visit the area ahead of the election had gained support from the community.

Jayde Wood, who has been searching for work for almost 12 months without luck wants politicians to find out first hand how hard the hunt is.

Chronicle reader Robert Reakes agreed saying it's hard for anyone looking for work, not just the youth.

"The council needs to do more to lower development costs and make things less of a headache for people wanting to bring industry here," he said.

"We need more diversity in industry."

Raymond Troy Taylor is concerns there are too many road blocks for kids starting out today.

"The government has made it so costly and time consuming with everything from getting a license to getting some sort of card to be able to work or having to go through a job agency because they won't let you contact employers directly," he said.

Proud of Jayde's pledge, Christine Hogan said he was a determined "young" man to stand up and challenge our current pollies like this.

"Personally I applaud your tenacity and wish you all the best young man...your family should feel very proud," she said.

Dave Deem said it wasn't only the young people finding it hard to get work.

"It is also the older people 50 plus," he said.

"I am 52 and I have all these qualifications and get told I am over qualified."

Chronicle reader Andrew Levine thinks local mine and gas industry is needed.

"Then there will be more jobs than people," he said.

