Job seekers rush to phone couple offering $165 a day job

IMPRESSED: Ian and Sharon Brown were overwhelmed by the response from job seekers taking up their job offer.

IMPRESSED: Ian and Sharon Brown were overwhelmed by the response from job seekers taking up their job offer. Inge Hansen

BY 7am Wednesday, Ian and Sharon Brown's phone was ringing off the hook.

The calls were from keen jobseekers in response to the couple's story in Wednesday's Fraser Coast Chronicle.

Originally the couple advertised to pay $165 a day for carrying out weed spraying, brush cutting and tordoning on their 2000 acre property.

It's vastly different to 10 days ago when the couple published an ad and received just a handful of calls.

Mr Brown said he was overwhelmed by the response.

"Since the story was in the paper, we've had more than 50 messages left on our answering machine," he said.

"I've taken three pages of names and numbers and I've still got 27 messages to listen to."

Mr Brown said he was impressed with many of the messages he'd received.

"Some of the messages had been very good and have been very enthusiastic," he said.

"There's been people aged 16 to 19 and then we have others in their 50s."

The job is at least eight hours per day two times a week.

For more information call 41296117.