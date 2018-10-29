JOB VACANCIES: Five casual jobs you can apply for now

WITH the busy holiday season approaching, many companies are hiring part-time and casual workers. It's a good time for students to secure a job for next year.

Boost Juice Hervey Bay

Boost in Hervey bay are hiring to be apart of the team for their busy Christmas holiday period!

The advertisement says if you are looking for some fun, laughs and a whole lot of smoothies this summer, apply now!

The store is taking resumes in store.

Ezo's on the Beach

The busy beachfront restaurant and bar at the beautiful Fraser Coast is looking for experienced wait staff, baristas, bar tenders and allrounders.

Full time, Part time and casual positions available.

Send your resume to info@enzosonthebeach.com.au

Forty Winks Hervey ​Bay

Forty winks are hiring a warehouse casual.

The primary job function of Warehouse Casual is to control the flow of stock through a warehouse, monitoring goods in and out, safely and efficiently moving and handling items and keeping stock records.

APPLY HERE

Criterion Hotel

The Criterion Hotel is looking for a part-time crowd controller.

Work will be Saturday Nights and some Fridays, and the successful applicant will be required to work some Holidays such as Boxing Day, New Years Eve and Pub Fest.

If you are interested, please forward your resume and cover letter to the.cri@bigpond.com

Uber

With Uber set to launch on the Fraser Coast before Christmas, the call out for drivers have begun.

To become an Uber driver you must meet six minimum requirements:

Be 21 or older

Have access to a vehicle that meets Uber's vehicle requirements

Hold a valid full driver's license in your state or territory

Have held a full driver's licence in any Australian state or territory for at least 12 months (exceptions apply in certain states and territories)

Provide all the necessary documents required in your state or territory

Be listed as an insured driver for the vehicle you plan to drive

Read more information on the Uber roll out in Hervey Bay here

Apply to drive for Uber here