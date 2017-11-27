Jobless rate a major concern: letter

Consequently we automatically lay blame on our politicians, especially the state and expect them to wave their magic wand's to fix the problem.

MYSELF like many others have expressed concern at the ever increasing jobless numbers in our city and state.

Their reply to us is to either throw money at the situation or come up with new innovative plans to eradicate the problem.

Whilst these schemes appear to be worthwhile they never seem to arrest the situation by working.

As an individual I was never aware of the size of the unemployment problem until recently when the NewsMail published page after page of photo's of graduating Year 12 students.

The amount of students was an eye opener of the highest order and this was only the 2017 group.

It became quite clear that it is impossible for a regional city like ours to create jobs for these graduates alone let alone other age groups.

Our politicians past and present should hold their heads in shame for their lack of planning for our future by allowing most of our jobs to go overseas.

The pitiful part of this is that they are still letting it happen.

An excellent example of this inaction is the total closure of our automotive production industry. Instead of being creative it has disappeared.

Why didn't the Federal Government tell the importers of vehicles that if they wanted to sell their products here, we require them to allow local labour in the construction phase?

If they didn't then hit them with a large tariff.

This has worked for other countries why not ours?

Another way is to value add to our raw material exports, easy, if you can negotiate, that is.

The trouble in Australia is that we would spend greater effort in the negative area of what-if ramifications approach rather than the positive way which means local jobs.

Our real problem lies with the quality of decision makers.

There is not one statesman in Canberra who could implement the massive change needed, only seat warmers out to get what they can for themselves.

That fault is ours for electing nobodies.

R HENDERSON,

Fraser Coast