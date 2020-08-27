JOBS: 100 roles up for grabs to build new hospice

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Hervey Bay Hospice Association founder and secretary Jasine Leslie and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour on the site of the future Hospice centre. Photo: Jessica Cook/ File

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Hervey Bay Hospice Association founder and secretary Jasine Leslie and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour on the site of the future Hospice centre. Photo: Jessica Cook/ File

UP to 100 jobs will be available to help build the new Fraser Coast Hospice.

Woollam Constructions will lead the eight-month build and has put the call out for local contractors to deliver the $2.5 million facility, due to open next July.

Woollam project manager Rob Allen said the company was proud to be involved in such an important service for the Fraser Coast community.

He said Woollam was determined to engage 100 per cent local contract partners.

The company has organised an information session tomorrow, August 28, from 3pm to 5.30pm at the Beach House, Hervey Bay, to brief tradies and suppliers on the work involved.

The six-bed hospice on Urraween Rd will provide a free 24 hour service for families with a loved one with a terminal illness of any type, who requires special care during the final stage of their life.

"The hospice wouldn't have got off the ground without the hard work, vision and advocacy of local people over a number of years,'' Mr Allen said.

"Woollam is very excited that construction is about to begin and we want to see local tradespeople involved in every step of the project so that the jobs and investment stay in the area.''

It is being jointly funded by the Fraser Coast Regional Council, which donated the land, and the Federal Government's Hinkler Regional Deal, which provided $7 million to build and operate the facility for three years.

Call 3041 1115 for more information.