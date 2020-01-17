JOBS AT RISK: Fraser Coast’s Jeanswest stores under cloud

Jeanswest has gone into voluntary administration.

ALMOST 1000 jobs across the nation, including in Hervey Bay and Maryborough are at risk after Jeanswest announced it was entering voluntary administration.

KPMG head of retail restructuring James Stewart said: “Like many other retailers, the business has been challenged by current tough market conditions and pressure from online competition.”

Jeanswest is currently owned by the Hong Kong-based Yeung family’s investment vehicle, HOWSEA Limited. There are about 145 stores across Australia and a new owner will be sought for the chain.

The two stores on the Fraser Coast operate out of Stockland Hervey Bay and Station Square in Maryborough.

Jeanswest has not made any announcements about store closures at this stage.