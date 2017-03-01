32°
Jobs available on the Fraser Coast right now

Eliza Wheeler
1st Mar 2017

LOOKING for work?

The Chronicle has put together a list of jobs in the region, waiting to be snapped up.

Administration and office support:

Fluid Industries Plumbing in Maryborough is looking for a business administrator.

Duties include working at reception, customer and client liaison, job scheduling, electronic data filing system, bookkeeping and using communication systems.

You can contact Fluid Industries on 4122 1533 or go to www.fluidindustries. com.au.

Chef/cook:

A Maryborough business is looking for new bar and cooking staff.

Workers must have experience in the industry and be mature with a good work ethic.

Phone 0419 579 633 to express your interest.

Domestic cleaner:

Jim's Cleaning in Pialba is looking for a mature minded cleaner to join their team.

The new employee will need to be physically fit and reliable, as well as holding a current drivers licence with their own car.

You will need to be able to produce a current police check, or evidence of the application.

Send your resume and contact details to darryl.b@jimscleaning.net.au.

Housekeeper at campground:

Cathedrals on Fraser is looking for a casual housekeeper to join their team.

You must have a clean driving licence and be able to obtain a Queensland RSA before arrival.

If you are interested, please email your resume and a little bit about yourself to jobs@cathedralsonfraser.com.au.

Medical receptionist:

A part-time position has become available for a Receptionist to join the BR Radiology Hervey Bay team.

This role involves working a minimum of 25 hours per week over Monday to Friday.

You can apply for the job via seek.com.au.

Beauty advisor:

Priceline at Station Square in Maryborough is looking for a beauty advisor to work with their cosmetics and beauty range.

Beauty advisors have a main focus of providing product and application advice to our customers, to give them the ultimate customer experience.

To become a member of our team in this beauty advisor role, please email your application to office@priceliness.com.au.

Chef/cook:

A new bar and restaurant in Urangan is looking for someone with creativity and passion to help them produce innovative dishes for a share platter menu and enhance the overall dining experience for their customers.

The expected opening of the bar/restaurant is the end of March.

Send your resume and cover letter to lmhmblyth@outlook.com.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccommunity fcemployment

