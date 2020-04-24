Menu
Fraser Coast Jobs provides a free platform for jobseekers to promote their skills to prospective employers and companies to list their vacancies.
News

JOBS BOARD: Who is hiring on the Fraser Coast

24th Apr 2020 7:58 AM

If you are an employer click here to see a list skilled workers and their contact details or click here to to list your vacancies for publication in the Chronicle and to be added to this online list.

 

 

Name: Defence jobs Australia Business

ID: 15368 Phone: 131 901 Email: defencejobsmarooch-ydore@dfr.com.au Positions on offer: There are options for people with a broad range of skills and interests. Some of the roles currently on offer are:

  1. Information Systems Technician - Army defencejobs.gov.au/jobs/army/information-systems-technician 
  2. Marine Technician - Navy defencejobs.gov.au/jobs/navy/marine-technician
  3. Infantry Soldier - (Part time) Army Reserve reserves.defencejobs.gov.au/jobs/army/infantry-soldier Key skills: You don't require experience or qualifications to pursue an ADF career.

The ADF pays you while you train and you can earn industry-recognised qualifications.

Mandatory requirements: Specific to each role Comments: DFR is progressing candidates through the recruitment process. The health and safety of our people, their families and the communities where we serve are at the forefront of our concerns. Learn more defencejobs.gov.au/help-centre/COVID-19-Updates  

Name: Simple Solutions Training and Consulting

Business ID: 15413 Phone: 4325 4455 Email: carlie@simplesolutions. com.au

Positions on offer: Disability Support worker Key skills: Understanding of the NDIS and participant's needs. Good communication skills. Mandatory requirements: Blue Card (working with children check), Yellow Card, Criminal History Check, Drivers Licence.  

Fraser Coast Jobs provides a free platform for jobseekers to promote their skills to prospective employers and companies to list their vacancies on a daily Chronicle jobs board starting Monday. To access the Fraser Coast's Jobs forms visit frasercoast.qld.gov.au/coronavirus-support-businesses

