JOBS BOARD: 26 skilled workers looking for jobs

CANDIDATE ID: 14925 NAME: Kevin Robertson PHONE: 0472 641 448 EMAIL: kev0055@hotmail.com.au

CANDIDATE ID: 14970 NAME: Davida Kernke PHONE: 0401 866 077 EMAIL: bethelhaven@ hotmail.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: First Aid & CPR, Diploma of Business.

WORK- LOOKING FOR: Part time, full time, indoors or outdoors. Office Admin. Data entry, reception, check out operator, sales, assistant, Aged care, courier, any.

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: 18+ years working in Community Pharmacy - 10+ years of which were in a management role. 10+ years working in Hospitality - from hotels and restaurants to busy town bars. Have a full driving license.

WORK - LOOKING FOR: Would prefer full-time but will consider anything to start and prove my worth.

CANDIDATE ID: 14927 NAME: Molly Stephens PHONE: 0472 659 971 EMAIL: mestephens22@ hotmail.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: I have had 9 years' experience within retail, hospitality and tourism. Most recently as a retail supervisor for a luxury brand in the UK. I am completing my RSA, and have several great references.

WORK - LOOKING FOR: I would prefer full-time hours, but am happy to consider any positions available.

CANDIDATE ID: 15001 NAME: Saskia Lawrence PHONE: 0417 593 548 EMAIL: saskial@ westnet.com.au

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: Qualified bookkeeper, MYOB, Xero, QuickBooks.

WORK- LOOKING FOR: I am flexible and willing to accept any position; casual, full time, part time.

CANDIDATE ID: 14954 NAME: Sharna Taylor PHONE: 0448 524 957 EMAIL: sharnalisataylor@ gmail.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: Administration, medical, assistant in nursing.

WORK- LOOKING FOR: Part time, inside or outside work.

CANDIDATE ID: 14975 NAME: Cameron Poulton PHONE: 0488 705 773 EMAIL: cameron.poulton.00 @gmail.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: Previous casual positions at Red Rooster and MacDonald's.

WORK- LOOKING FOR: Part and full time, both inside and outside work.

CANDIDATE ID: 15026 NAME: Wade McCabe PHONE: 0423 260 403 EMAIL: wademccabe02@ gmail.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: HR licence, 10t Crane vehicle, Forklift, White card.

WORK - LOOKING FOR: Full-time, outdoors.

CANDIDATE ID: 15028 NAME: Connor PHONE: 0409 808 232 EMAIL: c_osullivan@ y7mail.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: Certificate in engineering, furniture manufacturing, mechanical, tyre fitting.

WORK - LOOKING FOR: Any work at all.

CANDIDATE ID: 15013 NAME: Shannon Lawlor PHONE: 0490 150 635 EMAIL: shannon.wheat@ hotmail.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: Certificate III in Dental Assisting, completed 1996.

WORK- LOOKING FOR: I'm looking for any full time, part time or casual work. I have excellent customer service, great work ethic and am reliable.

CANDIDATE ID: 14956 NAME: Jack Wetten PHONE: 0448 050 211 EMAIL: jwetten@outlook.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: First aid, white card, RSA, Cert II in Resources and Infrastructure.

WORK- LOOKING FOR: I am looking for anything - full-time, part-time, casual. Indoor or outdoor work and night shifts.

CANDIDATE ID: 15027 NAME: Raelene Hite PHONE: 0455 534 871 EMAIL: raelovesbrianna@ hotmail.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: Diploma Applied Science. Barista.

WORK - LOOKING FOR: Any.

CANDIDATE ID: 15038 NAME: Michael Jessop PHONE: 0481 172 857 EMAIL: michaeljessop337@ gmail.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: Landscape gardening and nursery work over 40 years' experience in these areas.

WORK - LOOKING FOR: Outdoors full or part-time.

CANDIDATE ID: 14971 NAME: Sean Egan PHONE: 0474 537 419 EMAIL: sean.m.egan@ outlook.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: Marketing, Social Media, Graphic Design, Administration, Bookkeeping, and Stock Control.

WORK- LOOKING FOR: Open to all opportunities.

CANDIDATE ID: 14997 NAME: Craig Hodges PHONE: 0425 203 898 EMAIL: hodgiegr8shot16@ bigpond.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: Lawn mowing, Level 2 chainsaw, EWP, White card, Working at heights, Forklift licence, HR Open licence, 20yrs warehousing.

WORK- LOOKING FOR: Full time, either inside or out.

CANDIDATE ID: 14973 NAME: Tim Baldwin PHONE: 0402 686 579 EMAIL: tjbind@hotmail.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: Cert 3 Automotive Technology.

WORK- LOOKING FOR: Full time.

CANDIDATE ID: 15018 NAME: Paul Brazier PHONE: 0406 500 693 EMAIL: paulbrazier82@ gmail.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: HR licence, White card, Certificate 3 in Surface Extraction (Mining), Trade Certificate 3 in Commercial Cookery, Dispatch experience.

WORK- LOOKING FOR: Looking for full time work ideally but will consider casual indoors or outdoors.

CANDIDATE ID: 15031 NAME: Tanya Bosel PHONE: 0447 596 979 EMAIL: rayntan2@gmail.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: Administration skills, Working with Children, Blue Card.

WORK - LOOKING FOR: Full Time, Part time, office administration work.

CANDIDATE ID: 15056 NAME: Shaun Nispel PHONE: 0404 096 364 EMAIL: shaun.79.nispel@ hotmail.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: Qualified Carpenter and Joiner.

WORK - LOOKING FOR: Full time or part time.

CANDIDATE ID: 15037 NAME: Katrina Johnson PHONE: 0420 525 733 EMAIL: katejhnsn46@ gmail.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: Administration, Customer Service.

WORK - LOOKING FOR: Administration Part Time.

CANDIDATE ID: 15039 NAME: Andrew Jensen PHONE: 0427 790 192 EMAIL: cheapcutsmowing15@ outlook.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: MC Truck licence, Forklift ticket. Laundry assistant.

WORK - LOOKING FOR: Any work.

CANDIDATE ID: 15062 NAME: James Daisley PHONE: 0435 643 022 EMAIL: Jimbod59@ hotmail.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: Plumber with 35 years' experience.

WORK - LOOKING FOR: Full time.

CANDIDATE ID: 15126 NAME: Luke Strochnetter PHONE:0459 193 747 EMAIL: lukestrochnetter10@ hotmail.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: I have experience in Hospitality, Retail, Events Management, Not for Profit organisations and Administration. I hold a Blue Card, RSA and RSG. I am currently studying a Diploma of Event Management.

WORK - LOOKING FOR: I am looking for any work at the moment, preferably full time.

CANDIDATE ID: 15184 NAME: Douglas Knight PHONE: 0490 111 649 EMAIL: saudidoug@ hotmail.co.uk

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: I'm an aircraft engineer by trade, I have a First Aid and CPR certificate. I also have a Blue card.

WORK - LOOKING FOR: I'm basically up for any indoor or outdoor work. full or part time.

CANDIDATE ID: 15097 NAME: David Hunt PHONE: 0466 884 906 EMAIL: daveswow@ live.com.au

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: Gas fitter, mechanical fitter by trade, sales and farming.

WORK - LOOKING FOR: Full time. Inside or outdoors.

CANDIDATE ID: 15110 NAME: Mark Smith PHONE:0417 021 196 EMAIL: Mark.smith74@ bigpond.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: Carpenter 26 years' experience. Truck driver 2.5 years.

WORK - LOOKING FOR: Outdoors full time.

CANDIDATE ID: 15190NAME: Simon Thornton PHONE: 0488 197 742 EMAIL: comicsnpop@ gmail.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: Diploma Retail Management, reliable, hard worker.

WORK - LOOKING FOR: Anything, can work around any times for any work available.

CANDIDATE ID: 15311 NAME: Tracey Keyworth PHONE: 0407 925 517 EMAIL: mummyinpink@ gmail.com

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: Casual library assistant. Studying Cert 3 in Library and Information Services. Good customer service skills. Committed, team oriented, adaptive and willing to learn.

WORK - LOOKING FOR: Anything

CANDIDATE ID: 15357 NAME: Lizzie Elliott PHONE: 0400 175 724 EMAIL: lizzie.elliott@ live.com.au

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE: Management, project management/support, training, administration, strong computer skills (data entry/typing, communication, advanced MS Office), customer service (particularly corporate or B2B).

WORK - LOOKING FOR: Administration, management, training, project support/admin, customer service.

CANDIDATE ID: 15513 NAME: Sherryn Frame PHONE: 0460 331 758 Email: sherrynlittle@gmail.com

Skills & experience: I hold a Bachelor of Education and an Associate Diploma of Education. I have learnt a variety of computer software over my career. I am interested in working with children and adolescents (child safety).

CANDIDATE ID: 15527 NAME: Antony Cairns PHONE: 0499 230 296 EMAIL: joolz_cairns@yahoo.com

Skills & experience: Driving trucks, earth moving equipment, car detailing, landscaping experience handling customer queries, correspondence and phone requests.