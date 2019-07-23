JOBS BOOST: 63 M'boro jobseekers to be trained, skilled

Maryborough jobseekers will receive construction training skills under the State Government's Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.

ABOUT 63 Maryborough jobseekers will be skilled for new jobs and training programs under the latest round of the State Government's Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.

$573,800 has been committed to two local support organisations in the Heritage City to help jobseekers gain the right skills and training to carve a path to employment.

At Community Solutions Group, the funding will be committed to helping 45 mature-age jobseekers with training to gain a Certificate III in Individual Support or Certificate III in Health Support Services.

Funding will also be given to Skill Centred Queensland to employ about 18 disadvantaged jobseekers for 21 weeks as work skills trainees.

These trainees will complete a Certificate I in Construction under the Jumpstart your way to Construction project.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the projects would help connect people looking for a job with the right training and support needed to start their career.

"Skilling Queenslanders for Work projects also support a number of social enterprises that bring specialist support and employment opportunities for people who can face disadvantages when applying for work," Mr Saunders said.

Funded by the State Government, Skilling Queenslanders for Work funds skills development, training and job opportunities for unemployed, disengaged or disadvantaged Queenslanders through a suite of targeted skills and training programs.

About 73 per cent of participants find work, take on further training or return to school a year after exiting the program.