JOBS BREAKDOWN: Which industries are hiring on the Coast

THERE are 116 jobs available on the Fraser Coast for those looking for their next line of work.

The majority of these jobs are in the hospitality industry with 51 jobs available, followed by sales positions with 21 jobs available.

The construction industry has five jobs available, another five jobs available for social workers.

There are four administration roles available and the same number available in retail.

Hospitality, cleaning and manufacturing each have two jobs available.

Customer service, teaching, engineering and marketing have one job available in each industry.

21 general jobs are available on the Fraser Coast.

Here are some of the jobs across the region to apply for.

Grants Officer

Fraser Coast Regional Council is looking for a grants officer, looking for someone to support the development, implementation and administration of Council’s Community Grants Framework including policy, programs, processes and guidelines.

Applicants are recommended to have qualification and experience in a related or relevant field.

Applications can be made here.

Graphic Designer/ Copy Writer

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events has a full-time role within its marketing team, working on digital and print media to deliver the organisation’s marketing and public relations initiatives.

Applicants are expected to have tertiary qualifications and two years full time industry experience.

Applications can be made here.

Kitchen Hand/ Cook

Hogs Breath Cafe in Hervey Bay is looking a motivated kitchen staff member to join their team.

No experience is required, however being able to multi-task at a very fast pace is essential.

Applications can be made here.

Concreter

Local company Jamin O’Donnell Concreting is looking for a concreter to join their team.

Applicants must be able to work as a team, be professional, have their own tools of trade, have their own work Ute or truck and be able to work Monday to Friday, 6 to 10 hours per day.

Applications can be made here.

Store Manager

Subway Maryborough is looking for a new store manager to manage the operation of the store.

The job entails managing staff, taking stock of inventory, analyse sales and undertake restaurant maintenance.

Applications can be made here.

Legal Clark

Carswell and Company are looking for a law graduate or near graduate required to work in their Hervey Bay office.

This position is ideal for someone at entry level desiring a career in general practice in the legal profession with opportunities to learn and progress.

Applications can be made here.

Assistant Cafe Store Manager

Oliver’s Real Food is seeking an experienced assistant manager to operate their cafe business located on the Bruce Highway in Maryborough.

Successful applicants must be able to manage a business, develop a strong work team, a willingness to get hands on and lead by example.

Applications can be made here.

Richers Transport Truck Driver

Richers Transport is looking for experienced full time MC drivers for our Long Distance Fleet based from Maryborough, QLD.

General freight experience required.

Applications can be made here.