Jobs chance for budding female tradies

A FORMER Maryborough school leader is blazing a trail for female tradies.

Layla Youngberry, a first-year auto electrical apprentice at Allweld Manufacturing, featured in the Chronicle during Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's visit to the region last week.

Ms Youngberry, who was vice-captain at Maryborough State High School, shared her story with the Premier during her visit to the factory to announce the business had received funding under the State Government's $175 million Jobs and Regional Growth Fund.

In a special video filmed for the premier's social media, she said pursuing a career as an auto electrician was "something I've always wanted to do".

"Everything we build here, from the truck canopies to a trailer, I help wire it up, from the tail lights, to any internal or exterior lights," she said.

Ms Youngberry could turn out to be something of a trail blazer in the region as a recruitment drive for female apprentices launches.

Energy Queensland is now taking expressions of interest from women eager to pursue an apprenticeship next year.

"At Energy Queensland we want our workforce to reflect Queensland communities, and we know that we can achieve better results with a diverse and inclusive team," its job ad reads.

"We pride ourselves on being an inclusive organisation where everyone feels welcome and supported to shine.

"We have fantastic women working as apprentices and tradespeople.

"If you are a woman who loves the great outdoors working in a hands-on role, we see your skills, experience and energy can lead to a new career in an apprenticeship."

Apprenticeships for electricians, distribution linespeople and underground cable jointers are available.

Interested candidates can register their interest through the Ergon Energy website.