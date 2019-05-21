JOBS: Chance to explore options at Fraser Coast Career Expo

A past Fraser Coast Careers Expo. This year's event will provide plenty of information about employment.

ON WEDNESDAY, students from across the Fraser Coast will get a glimpse of what their futures might look like.

This year's Fraser Coast Careers Expo will offer an opportunity for high school students, parents, teachers, career advisers and principals to see the career opportunities and pathways available in the region.

Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said it was important to empower students to think about their future career and study options.

"The Fraser Coast Careers Expo 2019 is an ideal forum to showcase future pathways for Year 9 to 12 students," Cr Everard said.

"Employment, education and training providers are showcased in the one location to give attendees the opportunity to engage directly with a wide range of exhibitors.

"I encourage as many schools, training providers and employers as possible to take part.

"Last year's expo was very successful with more than 1200 people attending."

Cr Everard said he was excited about this year's event, which would be open to the public.

Cr Everard said the council continued to work with the Queensland and Australian Governments to improve local employment prospects.

"Fostering strong school-to-work pathways is an important priority."

This year's event will be held at Hervey Bay's Tafe campus at 47-95 Urraween Rd between 10am and 2.30pm.

There will be about 50 exhibitors at the event and entry is free to the public.

Exhibitors can to register their interest through TAFE Queensland.