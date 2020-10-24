JOBS: Expo highlights which Coast industries are hiring

JOB EXPO: (L) Rheinmetall Nioa HR Manager Judy Mcinnes and Project Manager Jeff Crabtree at the company's stall at the expo. Photo: Stuart Fast

FRASER COAST job seekers got a taste of current and future career opportunities at the Fraser Coast Jobs Expo on Friday.

Several positions at the Rheinmetall Nioa munitions factory in Maryborough are up for grabs.

HR Manager for Rheinmetall Nioa Judy Mcinnes said the company had received good interest from job seekers.

“We’ve got a list of confirmed jobs for next year, we’ll be advertising some of those jobs before the end of the year,” she said.

“We’ve got electricians, machinist, mechanical fitter, labourers, all sorts of things.”

Once complete, the factory will employ roughly 100 people.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service manager of recruitment and workforce services Michelle Kennedy said “there are a lot of job opportunities and career opportunities.”

JOB EXPO: (L) Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services Manager of recruitment and work force services Michelle Kennedy and recruitment services team leader Melissa Gear at the Wide Bay Health stall. Photo: Stuart Fast

“We have all jobs ranging from admin jobs to operational jobs through to allied health, doctors and nurses,” she said.

“In Hervey Bay we find a lot of kids are looking for allied health roles, nursing and clinical careers, that helps us a lot.”

She also said Wide Bay Health was always looking for dentists and other oral health professionals.

Regarding the COVID crisis, Ms Mcinnes said more people were looking for health jobs in regional areas due to the very low number of coronavirus cases in the areas.

“We finding our applicant pools are better and numbers are higher because of Corona.”

Busy at Work Apprenticeship Field Officer Kirsty Marwick said apprenticeships were currently booming.

JOB EXPO: Busy At Work Kirsty Marwick with a big list of various apprenticeships available through the service. Photo: Stuart Fast

“We are looking at potentially double to amount of apprentices signed up this month.”

Big industries for apprenticeships, Ms Marwick said, were health, manufacturing and construction.

She said apprentices were paid to learn their trade and that trade set them up with life long skills they could fall back on should they need to.

“Don’t think there isn’t a lot of opportunities on the Fraser Coast for young people, there really is and its getting better and better all the time,” she said.