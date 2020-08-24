Menu
JOBS: Find out how you could land an apprenticeship

Carlie Walker
24th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
APPLICATIONS have opened for apprenticeships at Ergon Energy.

Positions are available in Maryborough, Hervey Bay and other parts of the Wide Bay.

A range of trades are available, including apprentice electrician, communications technician, distribution linesperson, underground cable jointer and mechanical trade.

Apprentices work in depots in locations throughout regional Queensland.

Even though successful candidates may start their apprenticeship in one location, it's likely they will spend time in other parts of Queensland during their apprenticeship to experience a range of task environments.

Ergon Energy connects and supplies electricity to 2.1 million customers, powering communities from Tweed Heads up to the Torres Strait and from Brisbane across to Birdsville covering 1.7 million kilometres.

Applications must be submitted before September 8.

To find out more, click here.

