Jobs go begging on Coast as businesses struggle to fill spots

(L) Enzo Andreuzzi, owner of Enzo's On The Beach and Lauren Burch, manager at the Aquavue Cafe. Photo: Stuart Fast

A LACK of willing workers has hit the Fraser Coast hospitality industry and it’s not looking good for local businesses over the Christmas season.

That’s the message from Enzo Andreuzzi, owner of Enzo’s On The Beach in Scarness.

“We’ve been looking for staff since the lockdown began in March … we are always looking for staff especially leading up to the school holidays, Christmas holidays.”

The lack of staff meant the business was forced to close for a few days per week a couple of months ago.

He said the need for staff was more critical during the Christmas holiday period, as the restaurant needed to keep up with increased customer demand from holiday-makers coming to Hervey Bay.

For Mr Andreuzzi closing the business, even for just a few days week hurt as he ran a business that was proud to operate seven days a week.

In his opinion, one of the reason people were not apply for jobs could be being that they were receiving Federal Government payments such as Jobseeker.

Currently, a single person looking for work can receive a maximum of $815.70 per fortnight while on Jobseeker with extended eligibility for the program set to end on March 31, 2021.

“We always have roles for baristas, chefs, kitchen hands, staff at the bar.”

“People think hospitality jobs are underrated. It’s not regarded as a profession, but I would like to see people understand being a barista, waiting tables are nice jobs.

“We provide training, you absolutely get transferable skills. You are dealing with nice people, doing the job with a smile on your face, you get a smile back from the customers. It’s very rewarding.”

The lack of available staff is also affecting the Aquavue Cafe in Torquay.

Cafe manager Lauren Burch has had trouble looking for staff for the past three to four months, with the business advertising eight new jobs in the past week.

She attributed the lack of workers to the COVID crisis and said government support payments incentivised people to stay at home and not work.

If she couldn’t hire the staff needed, the business would “very much struggle” during the busy end of year period.

In previous Christmas seasons, the cafe has opened every night of the week, but for 2020, the cafe can only open were Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

“Ideally we’d like to be open more nights for people.

“It’s unfair to ask our current staff to work so much overtime”, she said.

Ms Burch said the primary trait she was looking for in an applicant was reliability, explaining a good staff member was would be on time and be able to perform their job well.

If you’re looking for work, here are some of the hospitality jobs available on the Fraser Coast:

Enzo’s On The Beach

Enzo’s On The Beach is currently looking for a cook, chef and other staff members.

The business is looking for creative chefs, cooks and anyone who has a passion for food and hard work to assist in running a beachfront restaurant.

To apply for the chef roles, click here.

Aquavue Cafe

Aquavue is looking for multiple people to fill various positions in their kitchen.

They are looking for enthusiastic applicants able to work effectively in a fast-paced environment and who are self-motivated, dedicated to food quality.

Positions are available immediately.

To apply, click here.

Namastay India

Namastay India in Eli Waters is looking for an experienced cook to join their team.

The business is looking for a person who has experience working in a commercial kitchen delivering good quality and modern food.

To apply, click here.

Fraser Island Retreat

Fraser Island Retreat is looking for a cook or chef to assist in its busy bistro.

The job requires maintaining a high level of performance and cleanliness, experience in fry cooking and cold larders.

Successful applicants will be able to live and work on Fraser Island

Accommodation and food highly subsidised.

To apply, click here.

Hervey Bay Boat Club

The Hervey Bay Boat Club is seeking a qualified chef.

In this busy and varied role, applicants will use their culinary experience to work with the team.

To apply, click here.

Salt Cafe Urangan

Salt Cafe is looking for an experienced kitchen hand, cook, chef or someone with plenty of enthusiasm to learn for immediate start.

Must be able to work well with others in a fast paced environment.

To apply for this job, click here.

Bolton Clarke – Maryborough Chef

Bolton Clarke is looking for an experienced, part-time time chef or cook who is passionate about making a difference to ageing citizens.

The job requires the applicant to assist with preparing and cooking high quality, nutritious meals for senior residents.

To apply, click here.

Prescare Maryborough – Kitchen Support Services Worker

Prescare is looking for casual support services workers to join the teams at Yaralla Place in Maryborough and Groundwater Lodge in Granville.

They are seeking people with experience in the kitchen, food preparation, serving, dish washing, cleaning and infection control.

To apply, click here.

Red Rooster Hervey Bay

Red Rooster in Hervey Bay is looking for a full-time assistant manager.

To apply, click here.

Red Rooster Hervey Bay is also looking for customer service assistants.

To apply, click here.

Dominos Maryborough

Dominos in Maryborough is looking for an in-store team member.

To apply, click here.

Hungry Jacks Maryborough

Hungry Jacks Maryborough is looking for a new crew member.

To apply, click here.

Coffee Club Hervey Bay

The Coffee Club Hervey Bay is looking for a kitchen hand and barista.

Previous customer service experience essential.

To apply for the kitchen hand role, click here.

To apply for the barista role, click here.

Restaurant Supervisor Hervey Bay RSL

The Hervey Bay RSL is looking for a restaurant supervisor.

The role includes supervising dining areas, ensuring a high standard of food is maintained, setting up dining areas, greeting and seating customers.

They will be in consultation with the Restaurant Manager and Executive Chef to maintain costs and keep staff rosters within budget expectations, supervise all staff working in dining areas and train staff on the job.

To apply, click here.