Rainforest on Fraser Island.
JOBS: How you can spend every day working in paradise

Christian Berechree
12th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
EVER dreamt of living and working in paradise? Here's your chance.

A rare opportunity exists for a couple to take over management of a campground on Fraser Island (K'gari).

MacLean Parks is looking for a "hands on" pair to run its camping ground on the World Heritage listed island.

The couple will also call the island home, as a three-bedroom house and 4WD come with the salary package, which is pitched between $100,00 and $129,000, depending on experience.

Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island. Photo: Ethan Cole
"You must be passionate about going the extra mile and providing outstanding customer experience across all areas of the business," the job ad reads.

"Being an integral part of the company, you will work independently, reporting to directors."

The job ad says experience working in remote locations is essential, as is experience driving a 4WD on sand.

The successful couple could follow in the footsteps of Kevin and Adele Hockey, who just finished up a stint as caretakers on the island.

Kevin and Adele made headlines at home and abroad for virtually having K'gari to themselves during the coronavirus lockdown.

MAROONED: Kevin and Adele Hockey enjoy their isolation on Fraser Island.
They shared their journey on their Indefinite Leave Facebook page, telling stories of having usually packed hot spots like Lake McKenzie all to themselves.

If running a camping ground isn't for you, here are some other opportunities available on Fraser Island:

Food and beverage attendants - Kingfisher Bay Resort

Trade qualified chef - commis chef / demi chef / chef de partie - Kingfisher Bay Resort

Resort front office guest service agent - Kingfisher Bay Resort

