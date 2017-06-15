JOBS, JOBS, JOBS! 10 positions you can apply for now

Multiple jobs are currently being advertised on the Fraser Coast.

FROM civil designers to painters, here are 10 jobs you can apply for on the Fraser Coast now:

1. 12D civil designer

Fraser Coast-based consulting firm Engineering Solutions Qld is seeking a new civil designer to join its team in Hervey Bay. Candidates must have a minimum of three years experience in the use of CAD and a good understanding of relevant Australian standards of practice. APPLY HERE.

2. Sales consultant

Fraser Coast Motors are looking for a vehicle sales consultant with experience in the area. APPLY HERE.

3. Painters and subcontractors

Higgins Coatings has a number of new positions up for grabs, with positions for trade-qualified painters and sub-contractors up for grabs. A construction induction card is essential for the position. APPLY HERE.

4. Mathematics/Science teacher

Bayside Christian College is seeking a secondary school teacher to teach mathematics/science at the middle and senior campuses. The position will involve teaching students in Years 6 to 9 and also encouraging extra-curricular activities. APPLY HERE.

5. Manager - client services

OzCare Hervey Bay, due to open soon, has a position open for a client services manager on their new team. Tertiary qualifications in hospitality or management are desirable, and first aid and CPR certificates are required within one month of commencement. APPLY HERE.

6. Strandbags - Casual retail staff

Maryborough Strandbags are looking for casual sales staff to work various shifts across the retail week. A minimum of two years selling experience is required. Send applications through to Bronwyn.Anderson@strandbags.com.au or APPLY HERE.

7. Spend-Less Shoes - Casual team member

Spend-Less Shoes in Hervey Bay is in need ot a casual team member to man the counter, rotate stock and be a part of the bigger team. APPLY HERE.

8. Food/beverage attendant

Kingfisher Bay Resort have a position open for a food and beverage attendant to work on their a-la-carte service. A current RSA certificate and knowledge of cocktails and wines is also a must. APPLY HERE.

9. Senior hairdresser

Liberty Salon has a position for senior hairdresser open at their Pialba shop. Drop off your resume to Shop 3.26 Taylor St, Pialba or email libertysalon@live.com.au. DETAILS HERE.

10. Plumber, drainer and machine operator

The magnificent three! Dynamix Plumbing is seeking a casual operator to join its team working with plumbing systems. Experience to work in new homes is a must. Send your application through to dunamixplumbing@gmail.com. DETAILS HERE.