JOBS, JOBS, JOBS: $8 million centre revamp to bring 150 jobs

AN $8 million refurbishment is set to bring Maryborough Central Shopping Centre back to life, starting with the opening of a discount supermarket which will employ about 150 people.



Fresh & Save Food Warehouse, which will be an Australia first warehouse- style supermarket, is to start taking job applications in January.



"I'm thrilled to be announcing this major investment in our well-loved centre," Maryborough Central owner Richard Chen said.



"Our customers will be overjoyed with the weekly savings Fresh & Save Food Warehouse will deliver <QL>for them, along with the high-quality range of fresh food and grocery lines that will now be available within a modern and family friendly space," Mr Chen said.



The positive news follows a tough year for the shopping centre.



In June, Supa IGA closed and last month the centre's remaining supermarket, Food for Less, closed.



The new 4000sq<TH>m supermarket will be built within the shopping centre and is set to become Queensland's largest independent grocery store.



The work will be carried out over the next six months, with the multi-million-dollar facelift to include upgrades to the car park, new gardens and landscaping, interior painting and an upgrade <QL>of signage across the property.



In addition to the supermarket, there will also be more than 30 specialty retailers across a single- storey mall.



Fresh & Save Food Warehouse is a new concept for Australian grocery shopping where food items are discounted due to the combination of a warehouse environment with supermarket convenience.



It is a family-owned business supported by decades of large-scale food retail experience in the supermarket sector.



Fresh & Save Food Warehouse owner Grant Price said in a statement: "Opening our first store in the newly refurbished Maryborough Central is the perfect opportunity for us to introduce Australians to a new discount grocery shopping experience.



"Customers will be the winners on all levels, with an extensive range of high-quality fresh foods and established grocery brands at the lowest possible everyday price," Mr Price said.



Work on the refurbishment has begun and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2017.

