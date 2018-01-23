300 workers needed for 500,000-panel solar farm project

HUNDREDS of construction jobs are in the pipeline for one of the Fraser Coast's largest solar farms at Munna Creek.

Renwable Energy System Technologies needs about 300 construction workers to get the 400.67ha project off the ground, after Fraser Coast Regional Council approved it on Thursday.

Another 10 full-time staff are required for ongoing maintenance after the project is completed.

REST technical advisor Satish Choy said the 120MW solar farm had the potential to power about 30,000 Queensland homes.

"There are good incentives for developing renewable energy, particularly in Queensland," Dr Choy said.

"For the Fraser Coast, there's sufficient solar energy there, so this is one of the desired sites.

"It will bring jobs and more businesses to the region."

A proposed locality plan of the new 400.67ha Munna Creek Solar Farm, which was approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council last week. Contributed

Dr Choy said more than 500,000 solar panels would be used at the solar farm, and the project would be the equivalent of removing more than 50,000 cars from the road.

But he said the company needed to obtain several permits and regulations before construction could start.

"We'll be working closely with Ergon, who is the responsible provider for the region," Dr Choy said.

The approval marks the fourth major renewable energy project given the nod for the Fraser Coast, with construction pending at other solar farms at Teebar, North Aramara and Susan Rivers.

Text video: Munna Creek Solar Farm: The Munna Creek Solar Farm has been approved by the council.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft said the Wide Bay was gaining a reputation as the solar capital of Queensland.

"This is a great opportunity for the Fraser Coast to create jobs, especially in the research and development of solar technology as well as the manufacture, installation and maintenance of solar farms," Cr Loft said.

"It is a huge project which will gain international attention."

A contractor will be hired to handle the recruiting of the required manpower for the site at a later date. A community forum on the project will be held around mid-February.