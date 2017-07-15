Jobs in M’Boro to flow if QLD secures defence contract

A MARYBOROUGH manufacturing company is in the running to be a major player in a looming $5 billion defence contract.

Global Manufacturing Group in Kent St has a teaming agreement with Rheinmetall Defence Australia, who Premier Annastascia Palaszczuk has confirmed will head-quarter in Queensland if they win a contract to supply Australia's new armoured vehicles.

Rheinmetall is one of two final candidates for the Land 400 Phase 2 deal.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said if Rheinmetall won the contract, the spin-off would be a boost not just for Global Manufacturing, but for the whole Fraser Coast.

"It will bring jobs, jobs and more jobs," Mr Saunders said.

"This is a game changer for the Fraser Coast and right across Queensland."

The contract will involve construction of 225 combat reconnaissance vehicles, an order that would take years to complete.

The tanks would be built in the Ipswich suburb of Redbank, but the Maryborough manufacturer would provide parts.

Premier Palaszczuk said the announcement was a "testament to the skills and capability of companies like Global Manufacturing and their employees".

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce President Lance Stone said if successful, the work would create some stability for the region.

"I'm really excited to hear this, it's going to create longer-term jobs and bring back some of the skill sets that our manufacturing industries have suffered," Mr Stone said.

"I know it's not certain but it is sounding positive after the series of other contracts we have secured.

"Though there are some empty shop fronts, there is a sense of hope and optimism in the community."

The other company vying for the contract is BAE Systems Australia, which has yet to announce where it would build the vehicles.

The final decision will be made next year.