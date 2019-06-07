Menu
FAST FOOD RE-OPENING: Pizza Hut Hervey Bay is set to reopen with new owners. About 13 staff will be hired to man the restaurant
Jobs on offer as Bay fast food restaurant relaunches

Jodie Callcott
7th Jun 2019 9:36 AM
PIZZA Hut Hervey Bay will fire up its ovens once again now that new owners have come on board.

The owner of Pizza Hut Gympie plans to re-open the Pialba store by the end of June and is looking for recruits.

Satinder Singh said he would need about 13 staff members to run the fast food restaurant.

Mr Singh said the prospect of employing locals in an area with a high unemployment rate was just another benefit of buying the store. He will be seeking full-time and casual staff.

"We're looking for one manager and about three people for the back of house, about four people for the front of house and about five drivers," Mr Singh said.

The franchisee said the store's machinery would be updated along with new signage for the outside.

To join the Pizza Hut team, visit pizzahut.com.au/careers.

