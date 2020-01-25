JOBS: Powerhouse to set up business in Maryborough

THE multinational machinery powerhouse responsible for the kind of heavy-duty equipment which services the mining and forestry industries and turns potatoes into McDonald’s fries is coming to Maryborough.

RDO, one of the largest John Deere and Vermeer equipment dealers in the world, is setting up shop at the corner of Kent and Tiger Streets in a venture which is expected to create up to 40 jobs.

The company’s Australian arm employs more than 500 staff and operates out of 18 dealerships providing parts and service support for the agricultural, roads, civil construction, landscaping, mining and forestry sectors.

Last year it was named the official dealer partner for John Deere Construction and Forestry equipment in all states excluding WA.

The site’s landlord is Sunchip Group chief Mark Blackberry, who said the forestry industry was his passion.

“It’s a sustainable industry, It’s there forever,” he said.

The Tasmanian logging and trucking chief runs his administration headquarters from Urangan, has invested in high-end eateries -he brought the Vinyard to Hervey Bay and recently purchased Coast Restaurant and Bar, and has hopes to turn the Fraser Coast into a forestry training hub with the help of Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.

He said given the size of the industry, it made sense to support a skilled workforce.

Mr Saunders said he supported the idea of getting works trained for the timber industry.

“Mark is passionate about getting people the skills, he’s a good employer," he said.

He said seeing a big dealership set up in Maryborough was a sign of confidence.