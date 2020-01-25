Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dirk Koeppen (g/mgr. Sunchip Group) with a power clamp log loader.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Dirk Koeppen (g/mgr. Sunchip Group) with a power clamp log loader.Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

JOBS: Powerhouse to set up business in Maryborough

Carlie Walker
Jessica Grewal
and
25th Jan 2020 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE multinational machinery powerhouse responsible for the kind of heavy-duty equipment which services the mining and forestry industries and turns potatoes into McDonald’s fries is coming to Maryborough.

RDO, one of the largest John Deere and Vermeer equipment dealers in the world, is setting up shop at the corner of Kent and Tiger Streets in a venture which is expected to create up to 40 jobs.

The company’s Australian arm employs more than 500 staff and operates out of 18 dealerships providing parts and service support for the agricultural, roads, civil construction, landscaping, mining and forestry sectors.

Last year it was named the official dealer partner for John Deere Construction and Forestry equipment in all states excluding WA.

The site’s landlord is Sunchip Group chief Mark Blackberry, who said the forestry industry was his passion.

“It’s a sustainable industry, It’s there forever,” he said.

The Tasmanian logging and trucking chief runs his administration headquarters from Urangan, has invested in high-end eateries -he brought the Vinyard to Hervey Bay and recently purchased Coast Restaurant and Bar, and has hopes to turn the Fraser Coast into a forestry training hub with the help of Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.

He said given the size of the industry, it made sense to support a skilled workforce.

Mr Saunders said he supported the idea of getting works trained for the timber industry.

“Mark is passionate about getting people the skills, he’s a good employer," he said.

He said seeing a big dealership set up in Maryborough was a sign of confidence.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list: $23b in state road upgrades for 2020

        premium_icon Full list: $23b in state road upgrades for 2020

        News In what’s being touted as the biggest year of roads spending in the state’s history, $23 billion is being spent on upgrades. SEE THE FULL LIST OF ROADS

        Serial sex pest seeking bed in aged care homes

        premium_icon Serial sex pest seeking bed in aged care homes

        News A convicted sex pest has spent an extra year in jail as authorities struggle to...

        Action plan gets launched to put a stop to suicide

        premium_icon Action plan gets launched to put a stop to suicide

        News It could happen to a friend or colleague

        OUR SAY: Bay needs the same support as M’boro

        OUR SAY: Bay needs the same support as M’boro

        News Now is the time to support this deal.