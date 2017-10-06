JOBS ROLL IN: New nurses start at OzCare

WHEN he got the acceptance email, Daniel Down was "ecstatic" to start working at one of the Fraser Coast's premiere aged care centres.

The 24-year-old nurse, who finished his studies at the University of Queensland in June, is one of the six new registered nurses who will start practicing at the recently completed OzCare Aged Care Facility.

NEW STARTERS: Daniel Down (left) is one of the new registered nurses and therapists starting at the new OzCare Aged Care Facility in Kawungan. The centre will take patients from October 16. Blake Antrobus

The centre is hosting an Open Day on Saturday.

Mr Down said it was "an honour" to start his first full-time job as a registered nurse.

"Applying was a bit nerve-racking, because I really wanted the job," Mr Down said.

"I sent my application in August, then we had a group interview and individual interviews after that.

"Then I got the phone call... I was through the moon."

NEW STARTERS: The new registered nurses and therapists outside the OzCare Aged Care Facility in Kawungan. The centre will take patients from October 16. Blake Antrobus

Mr Down is one of 140 employees hired by the centre, which will start taking patients from October 16.

He said he was excited to see where the facility goes.

"I'm grateful to have the opportunity," Mr Down said.

The new centre houses 154 single ensuite rooms with private balconies, dining rooms, a hair saloon and a cafe for visitors.

Facility manager Ann Lucy said this centre was the "shining star" of OzCare's aged care centres.

"It is something that we've put a lot of effort into, and gone out of the way to ensure it is a very state-of-the-art facility," Ms Lucy said.

"We're very proud to have employed locals... it was really important we employed people from the local community."