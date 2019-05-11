JOBS TIMELINE: Company details plan for factory workforce

MACHINE operations will be the number one skill on the floor of the munitions plant when fully constructed, project executives have revealed.



It follows Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions director Jackson Nioa revealing a timeline of the local supply chain for the $60 million Maryborough factory at Thursday's public information session.



Initial production of the artillery shells is expected to start in July 2021 with the factory moving to a full-rate of production in January 2022.



A core project team, consisting of a project manager, administration and some technical expertise, will be among the first few people to lay the foundations of the plant for the first six months.



A NIOA spokesman said the company planned to start hiring the broader workforce of machinists and operators during the second half of 2021.



He said the machine operations would take up the majority of positions on the floor once up and running.



"If they don't have all the appropriate skills, on-the-job training will take place," the spokesman said.



"The workforce will be made up of people with various backgrounds... people are welcome to come forward for them."



Security will also be sought due to the factory manufacturing a defence product.



Mr Nioa said the company had gone out for building design consultancy services and tender for construction, with a prime builder and project manager to be appointed next year.

