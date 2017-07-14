23°
Jobs up for grabs on the Fraser Coast right now

Amy Formosa
14th Jul 2017

1. QUALIFIED CABINET MAKER

A casual cabinet maker position with potential for full time work is up for grabs at Stauntons Cabinets and Joinery.

You must be familiar with current kitchen manufacturing and panel saw operation.

To apply or for more information phone 0417 337 881.

2. CANE FARM WORK

If you have experience in tractor work this might be the position for you.

A full time position is available in the Maryborough area.

Duties include tractor work, spraying and general farm work.

Phone Marian on 41 223 699 or 0428 155 523.

3. PHYSIOTHERAPIST

A fulltime position is available for an experienced physiotherapist on the Fraser Coast.

The position is at a private clinic with a supportive friendly work environment.

The job is 8am-5pm, Monday to Friday.

For more information or to apply click here

4. CASUAL MERCHANDISER

Powerforce is seeking a casual merchandiser to service retail clients across Hervey Bay.

You need to be reliable with strong attention to detail and have good communication and organisational skills.

For more information or to apply click here

5. ADMINISTRATION TRAINEE

Fraser Coast Regional Council is looking to help someone for a start in a business administration.

A 12-month contract is advertised.

6. SALES HOSTESS

Latitude25 is an RV lifestyle community that has started construction in Hervey Bay.

The sales hostess will start off working 2-3 days a week, providing customer service duties.

To apply click here.

7. POSTIE

Australia Post is looking for part-time motorcycle posties to deliver mail in Hervey Bay.

Work will start early as you'll sort mail then drive around delivering letters and small parcels.

To apply click here

Topics:  employment fcjobs fraser coast

