JOBS: What leading businesses want from employees

FRASER COAST businesses are looking for dedicated, hardworking employees across a range of industries.

This was the message for attendees at the Fraser Coast Jobs Expo, with a number of leading employers in attendance.

Jeff Crabtree, Project Manager for Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions, said the company was searching for applicants to form the upper management of its munitions factory.

He said they were looking for a process engineer, quality engineer and procurement specialist for the March 2020 recruitment period.

Several other positions will be open later in the year including a human resources manager, project management officer and industrial IT manager.

Mr Crabtree said the recruitment process was not all about skill but the attitude of the potential employees.

He said the company was looking to recruit people from across the Fraser Coast.

Mr Crabtree said so far there had been a large number of applicants and it was looking positive.

Fraser Coast Jobs Expo – Recruitment officer from Kingfisher Bay Resort Nicole Baker. Photo: Cody Fox

Nicole Baker, recruitment co-ordinator for Kingfisher Bay Resort on Fraser Island, said she was looking to recruit long-term employees with experience in the hospitality industry.

She said the amount of experience applicants needed depended on the role but said they should have a minimum of 12 months experience.

Ms Baker said there were roles open working with food and beverages and house keeping, as well as roles for qualified chefs.