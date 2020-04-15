Jobseeker dreams of parks and gardens

Jobseeker Kyle Roker is looking for work in the parks and gardens around the Fraser Coast region. Picture: Mark Stewart

Jobseeker Kyle Roker is looking for work in the parks and gardens around the Fraser Coast region. Picture: Mark Stewart

SINCE completing Year 12 at Hervey Bay State High School in 2016, Kyle Roker has been studying courses to prepare him for his dream job of work involving parks and gardens.

Mr Roker holds a Certificate III in Rural Operations, covering applying chemicals to control pests, weeds and diseases, operating a chainsaw, implementing an irrigation schedule and a licence to operate a skid steer.

“I don’t mind working indoors or outside but I prefer the outdoors because of the physical side of the employment and doing hands-on work,” Mr Roker said.

“I completed the rural operations certificate this month and I am keen to get work, if possible, with the Fraser Coast council’s parks and gardens department.”

Mr Roker also holds a Construction Industry White Card and Certificate I in Information, Digital Media Technology which he says shows potential employers the depth and diversity of his employment skills.

He has work experience on commercial and residential building sites, and working night shift.

He has also worked with tools and machinery including screw guns, impact drivers, scissor lifts, mini-excavators and skid steers.

Mr Roker is keen to gain employment and during last year sent out more than 150 copies of his resume.

“It was disappointing not to get any replies from the places I sent my resume, but I will keep looking for work and getting that Certificate III will open a whole new range of employment opportunities,” he said.