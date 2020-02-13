Jobseekers search for dream roles at Coast expo

MORE than 600 jobseekers attended the Fraser Coast Jobs Expo, hoping to find their dream career.

Various opportunities were on offer including careers in tourism, hospitality, health care, manufacturing, defence and apprenticeships.

Aldridge State High School Year 10 students Taryn Knight and Satine Franks searched for potential career paths at the expo.

Taryn said she was looking for a job in administration and she had found a few opportunities at the expo.

She said they would hopefully lead to long-term employment and appreciated the effort that had gone into organising the expo.

Satine said she was looking for a chef or hospitality role and was seeking an apprenticeship opportunity.

She said the expo gave her a chance to the get the information she needed.

Fraser Coast Jobs Expo – Melissa Hamilton checking out some of the jobs on offer. Photo: Cody Fox

Deakin University student Melissa Hamilton spent time searching through the expo and was positive about the variety of jobs on offer.

Ms Hamilton said she was hoping for a career in property development and said, regarding the expo, “it doesn’t hurt to have a look.”