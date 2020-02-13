Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Jobs Expo – Young jobseekers Taryn Knight and Satine Franks. Photo: Cody Fox
Fraser Coast Jobs Expo – Young jobseekers Taryn Knight and Satine Franks. Photo: Cody Fox
News

Jobseekers search for dream roles at Coast expo

Stuart Fast
13th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 600 jobseekers attended the Fraser Coast Jobs Expo, hoping to find their dream career.

Various opportunities were on offer including careers in tourism, hospitality, health care, manufacturing, defence and apprenticeships.

Aldridge State High School Year 10 students Taryn Knight and Satine Franks searched for potential career paths at the expo.

Taryn said she was looking for a job in administration and she had found a few opportunities at the expo.

She said they would hopefully lead to long-term employment and appreciated the effort that had gone into organising the expo.

Satine said she was looking for a chef or hospitality role and was seeking an apprenticeship opportunity.

She said the expo gave her a chance to the get the information she needed.

Fraser Coast Jobs Expo – Melissa Hamilton checking out some of the jobs on offer. Photo: Cody Fox
Fraser Coast Jobs Expo – Melissa Hamilton checking out some of the jobs on offer. Photo: Cody Fox

Deakin University student Melissa Hamilton spent time searching through the expo and was positive about the variety of jobs on offer.

Ms Hamilton said she was hoping for a career in property development and said, regarding the expo, “it doesn’t hurt to have a look.”

employment fraser coast jobs expo
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOBS: What leading businesses want from employees

        premium_icon JOBS: What leading businesses want from employees

        News Fraser Coast employers explain what they’re looking for in future applicants

        Top psychologist shares harrowing statistic with Coast students

        premium_icon Top psychologist shares harrowing statistic with Coast...

        News Dr Michael Carr-Gregg had timely advice for Maryborough State High School...

        Expo offers new options in tough job market

        premium_icon Expo offers new options in tough job market

        News Expert tips for landing a job on the Fraser Coast

        What full dams mean for water restrictions

        premium_icon What full dams mean for water restrictions

        News Lenthalls Dam levels are nearing 100 per cent capacity