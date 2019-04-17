Boss keen to finish career on home turf

Glen Boss has his sights set on a return to Queensland. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy)

CHAMPION jockey Glen Boss has stated his desire to finish his career in Queensland after having his first spin on the new Eagle Farm course proper this week.

Boss was a special guest at the launch of the Queensland winter racing carnival on Tuesday, where he was joined on stage by fellow Stradbroke-winning jockeys Chris Munce and Brian York.

Boss joined Munce, who was riding his carnival hope Boomsara, in an exhibition gallop prior to the launch.

The Singapore-based 49-year-old, who won the Doncaster Mile two weeks ago on Brutal, revealed he has ambitions of returning to his home state of Queensland soon.

"I would like to come up here and finish up," Boss said. "Queensland is my home and you always come back to roost.

"Things seem to be moving in the right direction in this state now, which is a real positive.

"It looks like it is on the improve here. I think they are coming out of the wilderness. I just hope this government gets in behind racing here.

"When I see real good changes here I will probably make a move back to Queensland and finish up my years here. It would be a nice, fitting way to finish my career."

Glen Boss showed he's still got the Group 1 touch with his victory on Brutal in the Doncaster Mile. Picture: Getty Images

Boss said he has at least five good years in the saddle, given the way he's feeling at the moment.

"Mentally I still feel very good and physically I'm as good as I've ever been. I work out in the gym most days," he said.

"I got to 49.5kg for the Doncaster and that takes a lot of work and you have to be fit to do it. When you're physically good, you're mentally sharp," he said.

Boss was full of praise for the new Eagle Farm.

"This is a super track," he said. "It's state of the art and now they have to maintain it in the condition it is now. This is a betting track. This is where punters like to bet.

"This is the jewel in the crown in Queensland and you have to really look after it."

Munce is aiming to add a Stradbroke trophy as a trainer to those he won as a jockey on Dane Ripper and Landsighting.

His Magic Millions Guineas winner Boomsara is scheduled to trial next week before resuming in the Gold Coast Guineas, which is also the starting point for Tony Gollan's Zoustyle.

"All going well, he will run in the BRC Sprint (1350m) second up and then third up into the Stradbroke. I like that program of three weeks between runs," Munce said.

The carnival curtain-raisers continue this weekend with four Listed races to be run at Doomben.