Joel Mullen – running for Division 1

A bit about me

AS A businessman for over 10 years on the Fraser Coast I have built a very successful family business called Fraser Coast Wood Fired Ovens.

I have supported many local events and sponsored community groups like Burrum District Community Centre, Burrum Heads Fishing Club, Burrum Miners Junior Rugby League Club, Brooweena State School and many others.

I have been a resident in Howard for 15 years and I’m passionate about my community and the division that I live in.

My 20-plus years in successful businesses has provided me the skills and mindset required to deliver the results for Division 1.

I am also strongly family-orientated and passionate about the development of our younger generation.

Why I am running

I decided to run for Division 1 after being approached by colleagues, community groups and friends and family to stand as a candidate for our region and the Fraser Coast.

I am committed to work to build a better Fraser Coast.

Top three priorities

Some of the things I stand for are bringing our communities together.

I also declare to be accessible and visibly active for our region.

I’m committed to be a strong voice at the council table for Division 1.

I am aware that there is always more to do and I will work hard to exceed expectations.

I am seeking the support of all in Division 1 to face the challenges specific to our division.