Joeys Football World Cup teams selected for 2019 tournament

FOOTBALL: The draw for the 2019 Joeys Mini World Cup was held yesterday in the shadows of "Nala”, the humpback whale statue at the Discovery Sphere.

Tournament director Henrich Haussler was assisted by Deputy Mayor Darren Everard, Benjamin Tom and Logan Cowey in selecting the teams.

"Each team is paired with a country and plays as that country for the tournament,” Haussler said.

Haussler is proud of the growth of the tournament after the first year in Hervey Bay.

"We have grown the teams from 50 to 70 this season - a 40 per cent increase,” he said.

Haussler believes the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct will be perfect for the playing experience.

"Our new home is a fantastic venue and give us everything we need,” he said.

Tom, the coach of the under-15 Wide Bay Buccaneers team and Football Hervey Bay president, is a big supporter of the Joeys World Cup concept.

"It is a brilliant tournament and it is great that it is played in our region,” he said.

"The tournament educates the players on what is required in regards to fatigue management and diet.”

Tom believed that the players selected to travel to Germany this year had benefited from the experience.

"Doon Villa player Brandon Caba is a great example. He toured Germany and his football has improved out of sight,” Tom said.

Under-15 Buccaneers player Logan Cowey believes the tournament is a great event that assists the players to develop greater skills and fitness.

"You get to play quality teams and your fitness has to be good, playing two games a day,” he said.

Cowey understands the opportunities that selection in the touring team creates.

"It would mean the world to me to be selected,” he said.

Full details of team and country selections can be found on the Joeys Mini World Cup Facebook page.