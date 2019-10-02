Joeys junior referees blow the whistle on fun

Joeys Mini World Cup referees, (left to right) Riley Arnold, Lachlan Montgomery and Jake Kirkwood enoying the week long tournament.

Joeys Mini World Cup referees, (left to right) Riley Arnold, Lachlan Montgomery and Jake Kirkwood enoying the week long tournament. Cody Fox

FOOTBALL: They are often criticised and expected to be perfect, yet the game could not happen without them.

Referees have played a vital role in this week's Joeys Mini World Cup.

The week-long carnival has brought local and visiting referees together as they control the matches.

A small army of officials is needed to ensure the games run smoothly.

Hervey Bay's Riley Arnold began refereeing last year and is enjoying the carnival.

"It is a great experience to have the opportunity to referee so many games and different teams than we are used to,” he said.

Arnold believes the experience assists in building his confidence.

Lachlan Montgomery, from Kingaroy, enjoys meeting referees from different areas at these carnivals.

"It is a great way to meet new friends while improving your skills,” Montgomery said.

Jake Kirkwood, another Hervey Bay Bay referee, said an added bonus was the extra money you could make.

"It is a great way to earn some pay on the holidays,” he said.

All three say they referee because it is fun.

"You do cop some abuse but you just zone out,” Kirkwood said.

Montgomery was quick to say the positives outweighed the occasional negatives.

Tournament organiser Heinrich Haussler was full of praise for the referees at this year's tournament.