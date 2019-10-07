Joeys Mini World Cup final placings across the competitions

Germany celebrate winning the penalty shoot-out in the under 16 Joeys Mini World Cup final.

Brendan Bowers

Our local Wide Bay Buccaneers playing as Holland ran out victors in the under 14 competition defeating Toowoomba Grammar (Germany) in the final.

The under 16 final between the visiting Frankfurt team (Germany) played Wide Bay Buccaneers was a spiteful affair with players from both teams receiving red cards.

Tournament director Heinrich Haussler praised Branden Cabarrubias, Frank Mills and Victoria Merrick who won the three fully subsidised tours of Germany.

"All three are worthy recipients and will benefit from the experience,” he said.

The tournament will return to the Fraser Coast in the 2020 September holidays.

FINAL PLACINGS

Open Women

1. France (Chinchilla Honey Bears)

2. Australia (Sunshine Coast)

3. Brazil (Soar Football Academy)

4. Spain (Southern Storm)

5. Holland (Toowoomba)

6. Germany (Miss Fitz)

7. England (South Burnett)

Under 18

1. France (Toowoomba Grammar A)

2. Croatia (Lismore)

3. Brazil (Joeys All Stars)

4. Germany (Blue Birds United FC)

5. Spain (Toowoomba Grammar B )

6. Australia (Maryborough State High School)

Under 16

1. Germany (Frankfurt FC)

2. Croatia (Buccaneers FQPL U16)

3. France (Toowoomba Grammar A)

4. Spain (Toowoomba Grammar B )

5. Portugal (Southern Downs Football Academy)

6. Brazil (Maryborough Doon Villa)

7. Uruguay (Stanthorpe Rangers)

8. Australia (Buccaneers FQPL U15)

9. Nigeria (Yeppoon)

10. Argentina (Football South Burnett)

11. Belgium (Soar Football Academy)

Under 14

1. Holland (Buccaneers FQPL U14)

2. Germany (Toowoomba Grammar C)

3. Australia (Blue Birds)

4. Portugal (West Wanderers FC)

5. Croatia (Across The Waves FC)

6. Spain (Toowoomba Grammar B )

7. England (Rocky Rebels)

8. Belgium (Buccaneers FQPL U13)

9. France (Toowoomba Grammar A)

10. Argentina (Southern Downs Football Academy)

11. Uruguay (Soar Football Academy)

12. Brazil (Football South Burnett)

Under 12

1. Croatia (Lismore)

2. Mexico (Southern Downs Football Academy)

3. France (Toowoomba Grammar A)

4. Portugal (Buccaneers Red - Wide Bay 12's)

5. Italy (Buccaneers Gold - Bundaberg 11's)

6. Belgium (Football South Burnett B )

7. Argentina (Doon Villa Magpies Maryborough)

8. Holland (Buccaneers Blue - Fraser Coast 11's)

9. Senegal (United Park Eagles)

10. Spain (Toowoomba Grammar B )

11. Germany (United Warriors A)

12. Uruguay (Bingera Stripeys)

13. Australia (United Warriors B )

14. England (Joeys All Stars)

15. Brazil (South Burnett A)

16. Columbia (Fraser Flames