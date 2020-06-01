Menu
Joeys Mini World Cup – u10 Spain (blue) v Columbia (yellow) – Ethan Thompson.
Soccer

Joeys yet to blow time No plans to cancel Mini World Cup

BRENDAN BOWERS
1st Jun 2020 8:30 AM
FOOTBALL: Organisers of the 2020 Fraser Coast Joeys Mini World Cup are planning for the week-long tournament to go ahead later this year.

The tournament will celebrate its 11th year when it kicks off.

Before moving to the Fraser Coast, the tournament was held in Inverell, New South Wales.

This year will be the third year the week-long tournament has been held on the Fraser Coast and the second year at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

Event organiser Heinrich Haussler believes there is no reason to cancel the event, believing restrictions will be lifted by the start of the scheduled tournament.

"We are very confident that the tournament will proceed and are working on plans if some restrictions remain in place," Haussler said.

He is calling on the Queensland Premier to open the border to allow teams from outside the state to play in the competition.

"We hope the border will be open by the time of the tournament.

"If not, over 80 per cent of the team are from Queensland anyway," he said.

Haussler has only received one team cancellation and that is the German team that travels to the tournament every year.

"It is obvious why they had to cancel but they have already booked for 2021," Haussler said.

The 2020 Joeys Mini World Cup tour to Germany was similarly cancelled due to the travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.

"We have had four new teams book recently and interest is still high," he said.

The main issue for organisers under the return-to-play guidelines is the 100-people-only allowed at a venue.

He believes that each field should be considered a separate venue and is hoping that the government agrees.

"We are all waiting for football to return and have players back on the field," he said.

The tournament is scheduled to run from September 27 to October 2.

"There are still spots open for teams who want to come and play," Haussler said.

To enter a team Haussler has urged people to go the tournament's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/miniworldcup and follow the links.

"It is a great event with over 98 teams already registered," he said.

