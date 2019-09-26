Jogger’s horrific injuries revealed as police launch appeal

A man in his mid 20s is in a critical condition after being hit by a car at Glasshouse Mountains and carried 50m on the bonnet before being thrown into a gully.

POLICE have detailed the horrific injuries a jogger suffered when he was hit by a car on the Sunshine Coast.

Beerwah Police officer-in-charge Tully Anderson said the man in his 20s suffered spinal fractures and a severe brain injury as a result of the incident on Saturday.

The man was running along Old Gympie Rd, Glass House Mountains about 11.15am when he was struck from behind by a car.

He was carried 50m on the bonnet before being catapulted into a gully.

Bystanders ran to the man's aid, pulling him from the water and performing first aid.

The man was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital by the Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anderson said the man remained in intensive care.

A Forensic Crash Unit spokesman said preliminary investigations indicated the man had been jogging in a northerly direction when he was hit by a car travelling in the same direction.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to contact them.