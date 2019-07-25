Johanna Griggs quits House Rules
JOHANNA Griggs has quit as host of Channel 7's House Rules after seven seasons.
The TV personality made the announcement on Instagram last night.
"After a great deal of consideration, I recently sat down with the Network to ask to be allowed to step down as host of House Rules," Griggs wrote. "They have very graciously agreed for me to do that, which I'm incredibly appreciative of.
"As the show goes into preproduction for the next season, it's the perfect time to hand over the role to someone who will take the show into S8."
Griggs, who has been hosting the show since it debuted in 2013, thanked the many "fantastic judges" she's worked with on the reality show, including "Joe Snell, Drew Heath, Jamie Durie and Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen … & the beautiful & talented Wendy Moore".
"But the best part always for me, has been getting to know the teams," she wrote. "We've laughed & cried together; they all trusted me very quickly & made my job incredibly easy which I'm so thankful & grateful for."
Despite quitting House Rules, Griggs told fans she would continue to host Better Homes and Gardens and is keen to explore other presenting opportunities on Channel 7.
"Hopefully now though, with a different workload, I'll be in a better position to take up one or two of the great opportunities that come my way, especially with 7 Sport, which is such a passion for me," she wrote.
Season seven of House Rules finished on Tuesday night, with married dance partners Pete and Courtney beating out chippie brothers Tim and Mat to take home the $250,000 prize.