JUST A RUMOUR: John Dee Abbattoir director John Hart has slammed social media claims international workers in the company have spread coronavirus as “complete fake news”
John Dee director responds to social media coronavirus rumours

Georgie Hewson
14th Mar 2020 3:18 PM
John Dee Abattoir director John Hart has slammed social media claims international workers in the company have spread coronavirus as "complete fake news"

The post on a Warwick buy and sell site this afternoon claimed six workers had tested positive to coronavirus after arriving from overseas.

Mr Hart said none of the company's employees had the virus.

"No one in our company has it and no one has had to self-isolate," he said.

"It's a silly rumour."

CEO Warren Stiff had some harsh words for Facebook users.

"If you believe everything you read on Facebook well then you're in trouble," he said.

"I've heard absolutely nothing and I would know, I'm the CEO of the operation."

Mr Stiff said he'd had enough of hysteria created on social media.

"There's enough rumours and panic going around about this pandemic already, these rumours need to be squashed," he said.

"We should only be listening to the health authorities."

A spokesman from Queensland Health said there were currently no cases of coronavirus confirmed in Warwick.

