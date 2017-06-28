John has a lot of interests, but he loves work most

LOVING LIFE: John Parker is enjoying working at the Maryborough RSL.

Maryborough's John Parker is a man of many different interests.

From woodwork and bowling to going to the gym and volunteering at St Vinnies, John has a different adventure each day.

But the 19 year old loves going to work the most.

John, who has Down syndrome, has just celebrated his first year of working at Maryborough RSL and his mum Gayle says going into work is the highlight of his week.

John works at the business eight hours a week and has quickly become part of the RSL family, Gayle said.

"They're so happy to have him there."

Gayle said it was Mylestone Employment job development officer Blake Spoor who had helped John find the right position for him.

As well as helping into into a job, Gayle said Blake had also offered her son valuable mateship.

For the first six month, John's wage was subsidised by government payments, but now John is paid by the RSL.

Gayle said the RSL saw the value in employing John.

"They see it as making a positive difference," she said.

"I believe there is a job for everyone out there."