'Good grief': The day Johnny Cash came to town

The day Johnny Cash turned up on the main street of Stanthorpe. Photographer at the time, Col Mason, snapped this now iconic image, while Border Post editor, Michael Fishpool, interviewed the famed musician.

WHEN a giant of a man, clad in black, wandered down the main street of Stanthorpe in 1982, passers-by could hardly believe what they were seeing.

For one of music's most famous names and voices, he was simply seeing the sights and checking out the stores.

But for Stanthorpe residents, the story would go down in folklore.

Many remember the day that Johnny Cash strolled Maryland St. Few have a more vivid memory of the experience than Michael Fishpool.

The man in his mid-twenties, new to town, was the editor of the Border Post at the time and said he'll never forget when the office got that call.

"Col Mason was the photographer back then," Mr Fishpool said.

"He got a call and he looked over and said to me 'Johnny Cash is wandering down Maryland St'.

"I said 'good grief'. We went down immediately of course.

"He was just on his own. No body guards or anything like that.

"We chatted for about half an hour. Just small talk. He was a delightful person.

"It wasn't a question of you interfering with his rights. He was just happy to chat," he said.

Mr Fishpool was not long in the editor's seat at the time.

A former press secretary in the Gough Whitlam government, as well public relations chief at the Australian War Memorial, Mr Fishpool and wife Kay were weary of Canberra and sought a change.

"My wife Kay, her family had the Country Club Hotel in those days, and they wanted her to help run the place.

"Her brother, Gerard Hodges, was the publican at the time."

For a while Mr Fishpool was on breakfast duties, but then was offered the Border Post gig.

They stuck around for two years before Mr Fishpool took over as the editor at the Bundaberg News Mail.

"We had a wonderful time in Stanthorpe. Really enjoyed the town and people. Truly beautiful people," he said.

He's pleased to see Stanthorpe has continued its love affair with Cash and credited the organisers of the Johnny Cash Country Festival, held October 11-12.

"I think Johnny would be amazed that's happening.

"He seemed the sort of person who didn't have any tickets on himself. He was just another person as far as he was concerned.

"It's terrific Stanthorpe and the Border Post have kept his memory going.

"It's got to be wonderful for Stanthorpe and tourism at a time as hard as this," he said.