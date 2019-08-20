Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Johnson urges EU to compromise on Brexit

20th Aug 2019 7:51 AM

BRITISH Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on Germany and France to compromise on Brexit, cautioning that the United Kingdom would be ready to leave the European Union without a deal on October 31 if necessary.

"We will be ready to come out on October 31 - deal or no deal," Johnson told reporters on Monday.

"Of course, our friends and partners on the other side of the Channel are showing a little bit of reluctance to change their position - that's fine - I am confident that they will."

When asked what his visit later this week to Berlin and Paris would achieve, Johnson said: "I hope that they will compromise - they have seen that the UK parliament has three times rejected the Withdrawal Agreement, the backstop just doesn't work, it is not democratic. I hope they will see fit to compromise."

"I want a deal, we are ready to work with our friends and partners to get a deal but if you want a good deal for the UK you must simultaneously get ready to come out without one," Johnson said.

More Stories

boris johnson brexit europe

Top Stories

    CONCERN: EFTPOS failing for some Cashless Debit Card users

    premium_icon CONCERN: EFTPOS failing for some Cashless Debit Card users

    News Ms Wilkes, a disability support pensioner who is not on the card, has taken up the cause for thousands of people who have received it.

    Tree change for a diverse future in Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Tree change for a diverse future in Fraser Coast

    News Two years ago the cane farmer planted macadamia trees

    EMPTY SHELL NO MORE: New servo finally set to open

    premium_icon EMPTY SHELL NO MORE: New servo finally set to open

    News It has been more than five months since construction finished