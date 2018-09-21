Join a Relay For Life team to fight cancer

PAY AND SPRAY: Relay For Life team Mad Hatters held a car wash fundraiser and sold sweet treats hoping to reach their goal of $10,000.

PAY AND SPRAY: Relay For Life team Mad Hatters held a car wash fundraiser and sold sweet treats hoping to reach their goal of $10,000. Boni Holmes

REGISTRATIONS were still open for Cancer Council's Relay For Life in Maryborough.

Relay For Life is an 18-hour event involving teams of up to 15 people keeping a baton moving in a relay style walk or run overnight, in an effort to support the one in two Queenslanders diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

The fun and moving overnight experience raises vital funds for the Cancer Council's research, prevention, information and support services.

Relay is a chance for the Maryborough community to recognise and celebrate local cancer survivors, patients and their carers, to honour and remember loved ones lost to cancer and to raise money to help save more lives.

Mat Hatters team leader Debora Kelly said they would like to see more teams and members register for the event.

"We already have 16 members but other teams still need participants," she said.

"Or if you can't register, just bring the family down, donate and check out the entertainment.

"You are also welcome to do a couple of laps."

Debora, who is also the RFL committee treasurer, said there were a few big drawcards.

"Josh and Brandon Jarius from House Rules will be there to judge the best camp," she said.

"We have a new committee and have brought in some great entertainment this year."

Entertainment included Fading Echo, Harding House, Matthew Munro, Tim Oksanen Music, Josiah Nehow, Scone Farmers, Josh and Renee and Alice Benfer.

Debora said her team had already raised more than $8600.

"The goal is to raise $10,000 and we have been holding tombolas, raffles, lucky draws and a car wash."

The Maryborough 2018 Relay will be held at the Maryborough Showgrounds on Saturday and Sunday, October 20 and 21.