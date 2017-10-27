Join Betsy on a new adventure

BETSY the dog is on a whole new adventure after travelling around Australia in an electric van.

Betsy, of course, is the lead character in Diane Pettersson's newest book Betsy Explores Africa.

Last year, Ms Pettersson published her first book Betsy Explores Australia shortly after she retired from early childhood educating.

"At the end of the first book I question where Betsy will travel to next," she said. "So we now know he'll be on a safari around Tanzania."

It was her passion for children that inspired Ms Pettersson to write the books which are illustrated by her husband, Paul.

"My books give lots of opportunities to educators to extend children's learning," she said.

"I cover the early years learning framework which is identity, connectedness, well-being, active learning and communication.

"I'm big on endangered species, wildlife and the environment and I like to introduce the indigenous culture."

The new edition is the second of four expected to be released.

Betsy Explores Africa will be launched at Mary Ryan Bookstore on Charlton Esplanade Torquay at 10am on Saturday.