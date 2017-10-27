News

Join Betsy on a new adventure

Diane Pettersson with her latest book - Betsy Explores Africa.
Diane Pettersson with her latest book - Betsy Explores Africa. Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
by

BETSY the dog is on a whole new adventure after travelling around Australia in an electric van.

Betsy, of course, is the lead character in Diane Pettersson's newest book Betsy Explores Africa.

Last year, Ms Pettersson published her first book Betsy Explores Australia shortly after she retired from early childhood educating.

"At the end of the first book I question where Betsy will travel to next," she said. "So we now know he'll be on a safari around Tanzania."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

It was her passion for children that inspired Ms Pettersson to write the books which are illustrated by her husband, Paul.

"My books give lots of opportunities to educators to extend children's learning," she said.

"I cover the early years learning framework which is identity, connectedness, well-being, active learning and communication.

"I'm big on endangered species, wildlife and the environment and I like to introduce the indigenous culture."

The new edition is the second of four expected to be released.

Betsy Explores Africa will be launched at Mary Ryan Bookstore on Charlton Esplanade Torquay at 10am on Saturday.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  betsy explores africa fccommunity fcevents fcwhatson

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Man struck and killed by car at Oakhurst named

Man struck and killed by car at Oakhurst named

The man was walking back to his own vehicle when he was hit by a car on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd.

  • News

  • 27th Oct 2017 6:47 PM

Car lands in ditch along Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd

A car ran off the road into a ditch on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Why this is the Fraser Coast's top location for weddings

Idyllic destination attracts couples across Australia and overseas

Jam packed weekend of events on Fraser Coast

The superboats are returning to Hervey Bay this month.

Bumper weekend of events on Fraser Coast.

Local Partners