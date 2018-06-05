Join Fraser Coast radio hosts in monster cycling marathon

HELPING COMMUNITY: Hit101.9's Mak McKenna and Lachlan Cosgrove will be taking part in a 24 hour bike ride to raise money for the radio station's Dunga Derby team.

HELPING COMMUNITY: Hit101.9's Mak McKenna and Lachlan Cosgrove will be taking part in a 24 hour bike ride to raise money for the radio station's Dunga Derby team. Annie Perets

SAUSAGES and coffee.

That's what Mak McKenna will be running on when he takes part in a monster cycling marathon this Friday.

Mak and his Hit 101.9 co-host Lachlan Cosgrove are leading a 24-hour bike ride this Friday at Breathe Health Club.

Funds, raised for their entry in the Dunga Derby, will ultimately be distributed to local families in need.

Lachlan, who is already an avid cyclist, will take to the pedals from 6am and power through during the duo's breakfast show.

Station listeners, gym goers and members of the public will then take turns keeping the wheels turning until 6am Saturday.

Mak, who doesn't cycle much, is hoping caffeine and protein will get him through.

A disco and a football game will keep the atmosphere at the gym pumping through the overnight event.

"The more the merrier,” Mak said.

The team is frantically getting its Dunga Derby car ready, but it's currently stuck at the mechanics.

If you want to participate in the 24-hour bike ride, or would like to donate, head to the Hit101.9 Fraser Coast Facebook page.

The Dunga Derby takes off on August 2, taking teams on a surprise route into the bush. It's the major fundraising event to support the Rally for A Cause Charity, supporting Fraser Coast families with life-limiting medical conditions.