Join gymnastics holiday program

YOUNG STAR: Maryborough Gymsports Sophie Schubert represented the Fraser Coast at the recent Caloundra competition. She is pictured with coach Kelsey Connell. Boni Holmes

MARYBOROUGH'S Sophie Schubert has used all her strength to attain her immediate goal of level 5 Women's Artistic Gymnast.

The Maryborough Gymsports athlete was the only Fraser Coast representative at the Caloundra competition.

She has been with the club for five years and has been working for the last two years to step up from level 4.

Sophie said she used to dance but always wanted to be able to do tricks.

"I have all of my skills for my level and gymnastics helped me boost my confidence," Sophie said.

The 15-year-old said her favourite routines were the bars and the floor.

"It is the co-ordination that I love."

Sophie now trains twice a week and would like to achieve the top ranking in gymnastics.

But her main goal "is to have fun".

Having reached midway through the levels, Sophie will now travel to sanctioned event with judges.

Her coach, Kelsey Connell, said Sophie trained extremely hard for this and did us all proud.

"This has been an exemplary model of character building, resilience, determination, consistency, confidence and passion to be able to goal set and get her these results," Kelsey said.

"Sophie had to up her training, she has had to focus really hard on the few skills she has problems with like strength, flexibility, work."

Kelsey has been coaching for almost 10 years and was one of the first competitors from Maryborough Gymsports.

The club was an amalgamation in 2007 of Maryborough Trampoline Gymnastics and Timber City.

Maryborough Gymsports will run a holiday program on June 29 and 30 from 9am-4pm.

Bookings are essential and must be made today.

"It is a taste of what we have to offer," Kelsey said.

"We have also opened it for our members so they can keep training over the holidays.

"When they get to Sophie's level they have to keep training because if you have two weeks off it sets you back.

"My coach always said if you take a week off that is the equivalent of going back a month each time."

Maryborough Gymsports also do trampoline, acrobatics, strength and flexibility and have beginner spaces in all their programs for boys and girls.

"We don't just want to stop at kids - you want to have that lifelong fitness - keeping up with that sport for brain development," Kelsey said.

"Gymnastic uses every muscle in your body, increases your flexibility.

"As long as you are ready to have fun and push yourself in a different way everybody is welcome to try - that is all you need."

For more information, please phone 41231044 or visit Maryborough Gymsports, 6 Walto St, Maryborough.