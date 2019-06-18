JOIN IN: From local markets to yoga, here's over 100 notices

Find out what gardening clubs are located on the Fraser Coast.

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

EMF (Electromagnetic Field) Support Group

A support group to help those affected by EMF (caused by electromagnetic field like radiation from wireless electronic devices) is available in Hervey Bay. Phone Tania on 4125 3098 for more information.

PVA (Partners of Veterans Association)

PVA Hervey Group are getting together at 10am Thursday, June 20, for morning tea at Arkarra Tea Gardens. Phone Ann Cossey on 0400 455 507.

New exhibit at Hervey Bay Art Society

THE Hervey Bay Art Society invites the public to its monthly exhibition, Landscapes and Seascapes.

There are workshops and social painting groups five days a week.

All are welcome.

To find out more, phone 41249200 or visit the gallery at 5 Sandy St, Urangan, from 9am-3pm daily.

Lawn bowls

JOIN the "friendly club" for a game of bowls at Hervey Bay Bowls Club, 11-17 Denmans Camp Rd, Scarness.

Barefoot bowling lessons for learners or the social bowler can be arranged.

Call Gary on 41281093 or email secretary@ herveybaybowlsclub.com.

There's fun for all with shaded greens and friendly bowlers.

Indoor bowls

MEET new people and enjoy a game of indoor bowls each week from 7pm at the Sporties Club, 6/10 Pier St, Urangan.

For cost and information, phone Elizabeth on 0455034488 or Jeff on 41247667.

Zumba Super Gold

JOIN Dee for a Zumba SuperGold class from 9.30am at Sugar Coast Village, 208-218Elizabeth St, Urangan.

Beginner steps, great for over-50s. Visitors welcome. Cost $5. Phone 0401866077.

Play euchre

PLAY Euchre at the Hervey Bay RSL, 11 Torquay Rd, Pialba every Tuesday and Thursday from 12.30pm.

Cost is $4. For more information, phone Pauline on 0407461408.

Line dancing

JOIN Elaine's Hervey Bay Boot Scooters for line dancing classes. Basic classes from 8.30am and intermediate classes from 9.30am at QCWA Hall, 19Pulgul St, Urangan.

Cost is $7.50, which includes tea, coffee and a biscuit. Inquiries phone Elaine on 0431350426.

Over-50s social group

ENJOY lunch and a chat with members of the Over-50s Social Group each Thursday from 11am at Maryborough Sports Club, 168 Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough.

For information, phone Shirley on 0418756700 or Beryl on 0408735875.

Dance combos

LEARN a great combination of dances such as partner and line dances, old time, new vogue, swing and party favourites in a relaxed environment.

Held each week from 7pm at 459 Boat Harbour Dr. No partner needed. Cost is $4, including coffee/tea.

Inquiries phone 41254173 or 0424949944.

Hervey Bay and District Senior Citizens Club

Cards - Beginners welcome. Held from 9am-noon at 28Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Laughter club - Fun exercise program for all levels from 9.30-10.30am at 28Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Line dancing - Beginner class from 11.30am-12.30pm, intermediate dance steps from 12.30-3.30pm at 28 Totness St, Torquay. No partner required. Men and women of all ages welcome. Air-conditioned hall. Cost is $4, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Play euchre

ENJOY a game of euchre each Thursday from 12.45pm at Kondari Hotel, 49-63 Elizabeth St, Urangan.

Inquiries phone Gary on 0407371342.

Cool Country Music Club

JOIN the crew from Cool Country Music Club for their practice night each week from 6pm at Senior Citizens Hall, 28Totness St, Torquay.

All welcome. Cost is $4.

For information, phone 0427150015.

Badminton

HERVEY Bay PCYC offers badminton each Monday and Thursday from 8.30-11am at 9O'Rourke St, Pialba.

The group is mixed, all ages and skills, and plays on three indoor courts.

Cost is $7. For information, phone Geoff on 41245737.

Free legal advice

FREE, confidential, 15-minute legal advice sessions are available for Fraser Coast residents through the Taylor Street Community Legal Service.

Sessions are by appointment only.

For more information, phone 41942663.

Play cards/board games

PLAY frustration, hand and foot, golf or 500 each Thursday from 1pm at the APSL, 61Hunter St, Pialba.

Or enjoy playing various board games from noon.

Cost is $3. For information, phone 41248532.

Computer lessons

REFRESH your computer, tablet or smartphone skills with personalised, one-on-one tuition at Hervey Bay APSL, 61Hunter St, Pialba.

Cost is $5 an hour. For information, phone 41248532.

Hervey Bay Garden Club

THE Hervey Bay Garden Club meets every second Thursday at the Hervey Bay Community Centre, Charles St, Pialba at 9am.

Morning tea is provided for $2 (bring your own mug).

Cool Country Music Club

THE Cool Country Social Music Club is for all music lovers, every Thursday night at the Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Hall, 28 Totness St, Torquay.

If you wish to sing or play an instrument, the club has an experienced band who can play all genres of music from country, blues, instrumental and rock n roll. Age is no barrier.

Everyone who comes along have a common bond - music! There are folk who come along to listen and enjoy the night with other music lovers.

The night starts at 6pm. Entry of $4 includes a light supper.

For more information contact president Max Butler on 0427 150 015.

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Join the fun of croquet

IN need of gentle exercise of body and mind, a laugh with new friends? Join us for Croquet. Beginner classes available. New members welcome

Cost is visitors $6 per session and includes tea/coffee and biscuits. Croquet is played at 17 Totness St, Torquay. Phone Jenny Campbell on 4124 4157 Joan Mathiesen 0407 372 458.

English for migrants

JOIN this free class where volunteer tutors teach at your level.

Meet new friends and progress your English skills from 9am at the Urangan Community Centre, Elizabeth St, Urangan.

For information, phone Farzina 41943000.

Hervey Bay Pain Support Group

A SELF-HELP group that is aimed at assisting those suffering from chronic pain to manage their chronic pain.

It is also available for family, friends, carers and medical professionals to discuss ways to manage their pain without heavy reliance on medications.

Frequent guest speakers attend with a variety of pain management strategies.

It is held on the first Friday of each month at the Hervey Bay RSL (Level 2) from 10am-noon.

A gold-coin donation is suggested on attendance for non-APMA members.

Phone 0401 994 034 or email hvb.apma@bigpond.com to register your interest or if you require more information.

Table tennis

ENJOY a game of table tennis each Friday from 10am at Hervey Bay APSL, 61Hunter St, Pialba.

Suitable for all levels. Cost $3, includes light refreshments. For information, phone 41248532.

Over-50s social club

SIMPLY Friends is seeking new members to join the club.

If you are single and interested in making new friends, join the members for one of their social outings.

For information, phone Lesley on 0404077018 or Doug on 0458630879.

Line dancing

JOIN Elaine and Lois from the Hervey Bay Boot Scooters for line dancing classes.

Beginner class from 8.30am, basic class from 9.30am and intermediate class from 11am at John Paul Centre, Hillyard St, Pialba.

Cost is $7.50, which includes tea, coffee and a biscuit. Everyone welcome.

Inquiries, phone Elaine on 0431350426.

Hervey Bay and District Senior Citizens Club

Line dancing - Come and join Bob for line dancing, which is great for all ages. the session runs from 9am to 10am for the beginners group and 10.30am to noon for more advanced levels. Cost is $4 to Senior Citz and includes tea/coffee, biscuits and a ticket in a lucky draw.

Social darts club - Held from 1-3pm at 28 Totness St, Torquay. New group, all levels. Cost is $4, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Table tennis - Social game for all levels. Six tables. Held from 1-4pm at 28 Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Computer and smartphone training - One-hour sessions by appointment only. Held at 28Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $10, $5 for members. To book, phone 41284837.

Free gardening group

MIGRANTS meet at Halcro Street Community Gardens to learn from one another, meet new friends and improve their English each week from 8.30am at 22 Charles St, Pialba.

For information, phone Farzina on 41943000.

Play Scrabble

ALL levels of experience are welcome to join this free event at Hervey Bay Library from 9.30am-12.30pm.

For more information, phone 41974220.

Belly and Bollywood dance

ARABIAN Nights Bollywood Dreams holds classes during the school term at 6pm at the CWA Hall, 19 Pugul St, Urangan. Cost is $10 or $8 for concession cardholders.

For more information, phone Lorna on 0416463686.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Cooking class

ENJOY preparing and sharing food with Khandro Rinoche and her brother Sey Jigme, who are Himalayan spiritual masters with a long family tradition in which cooking and sharing food is a spiritual practice.

Held from 2-6pm at the Khachodling Dakini Sanctuary, 6 Long St, Point Vernon. Costs $60. To register or for information, phone Bec on 0413393800.

Pier Park markets

THE Pier Park Community Markets are beside the Urangan Pier, Pier St, Urangan.

Fresh produce, art and crafts, leather goods, local wood carvings, furniture, clothing, jewellery and more.

Held from 7am-1pm.

Torquay Beachside Markets

FRESH seasonal produce, handmade items, original giftware and entertainment.

Held every week from 8am-1pm, opposite Torquay Post Office, 414 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

Historical Motor Cycle Club of Queensland (HMCCQ) - Fraser Coast Area

THE Historical Motor Cycle Club of Queensland meets on the first Sunday of the month at the Torbanlea Hall from 9am.

The club welcomes any new members or visitors along to the meeting.

Join them for a tea or coffee for $1 and have a chat with other members.

For more information email hmccq.frasercoast1@live.com

A peaceful mind meditation

THE Khachodling Dakini Sanctuary, 6 Long St, Point Vernon, hosts Sunday meditation sessions following the tradition of Vajrayana Buddhism.

Meditation calms and relaxes the mind to enhance our everyday living.

Sundays at the Sanctuary is a perfect introduction for beginners and long-time meditators alike.

Accompanied by a short teaching, it is the ideal way to start your week ahead.

Costs $10.

If interested, phone Bec on 0413393800.

Community Help Group meeting

THIS group meets once a fortnight from 9am and raises funds for the local community. Funds are raised through running events such as Australia Day in the Park, cruises, sausage sizzles, catering at the Over 50s Lifestyle and raffles. If you are newly retired and wish to assist the local community this could be the group for you. New members are welcome. For more information phone Barbara on 4128 1371.

Hands-on healing

ENJOY an energy or reiki session on the second and fourth Sunday of the month from 9am-2pm at Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, 22Charles St, Pialba.

Everyone is welcome

to attend this event, however, all healers are volunteers and ask for a fair donation to cover operating costs.

For more information, phone Jan on 41294403.

Swimming club

JOIN the members of Hervey Bay Humpbacks Masters Swimming Club from 9am at Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre, 202-204 Boundary Rd, Torquay, for an hour of training.

All swimming abilities welcome. Must be 18 years or over. Costs $4 plus club membership.

For information, phone Paula on 0417189229.

Cafe church

RIVER Heads Hall at 9.30am.

Everyone welcome, very relaxed. Inquiries, phone Sue on 0448609899.

Koala markets

HELD on the second and fourth Sunday of the month at 9-11 Kruger Crt, Urangan, from 6am-noon.

Items on offer include trash and treasure, arts and crafts, cakes and jams.

For more information, phone 0412689863 or email koalamarkets@yahoo.com.au.

Hervey Bay Ramblers

JJOIN the Ramblers for a social walk at Neilson Park, Torquay at about 8.50am. The group will stroll on the beach at low tide, or along the shady pathways bordering the Esplanade. This will be followed by B.Y.O. morning tea and a chance to find out what next months plans are. Visitors are welcome to join in this free event. Phone Anne on 4128 7595, Bunty 4128 7450 or Merle 0409 895 457.

Hervey Bay View (Voice, Interests and Education of Women)

THE club's June social will be held on Monday, June 24, which will be the group's annual soup and crusty bread day at the home of Celie Peach, 18 Martin St, Point Vernon at 9.30am. Cost $12.

Prior to lunch there will be morning tea and the grocery grab game. Remember to bring a chair, mug, soup bowl and spoon. The club provides wonderful friendship and bonding for all our members.

Enquiries to Bev on 4128 2692.

Men's Shed

MEN of all ages and backgrounds are invited to have a chat or participate in one of the many projects running at Hervey Bay Men's Shed each Monday, Wednesday or Thursday from 8am at 28 Aalborg Rd, Nikenbah.

For information, phone 43253471.

Zumba

JOIN Cheryl for ZClub Dance Fitness Zumba at 9.30am at Memorial Hall, 5 Main St, Pialba. Fitness the fun, friendly way. Beginners welcome.

Inquiries, 0416169915.

Older Men Unlimited

OLDER Men Unlimited meets on the fourth Monday of each month from 10am at their new venue, the Seagulls RLFC in Bideford St, Torquay.

Please note if there are five Mondays in a Month, the club does not meet on the fifth. It is always the fourth Monday. Phone Ross on 4194 0172 for more detail.

PVA monthly meeting

ENJOY a morning of friendship, support and information from the members of Partners of Veterans Association of Australia - Queensland Branch.

The Fraser Coast Support Group of PVA meets on the third Monday of each month, alternating between Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

This month meet at 10am at Maryborough RSL, 163-175 Lennox St, Maryborough.

New members are always welcome to join.

For information, phone Alison 41224468, 0417728260 or PVA on 1300553835.

Speak Easy

Toastmasters Club

LEARN how to be a leader and speak with confidence by joining the Speak Easy Hervey Bay Toastmasters Club each week from noon at Masonic Lodge, 37 Watson St, Pialba.

For information, visit speakeasyherveybay. toastmastersclubs.org.au or phone Joy on 41255489.

Gem and Mineral Club

LEARN how to cut and

polish semi-precious stones, facet and silver metal fabrication Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8.30am-noon and Mondays evenings from 5.30-9pm.

The club is at Hillyard Lane (off Zephyr St), Scarness.

For more information, phone 0411580465.

Fraser Coast Chorus

JOIN the ladies of Fraser Coast Chorus each week from 6-8.30pm to sing all genres of music.

The ladies are looking for new members to join the group, which performs across the region. Reading music is not essential.

For information, phone Angie on 0467963778.

Badminton

HERVEY Bay PCYC offers badminton each Monday and Thursday from 8.30-11am at 9O'Rourke St, Pialba.

The group is mixed, all ages and skills, and plays on three indoor courts.

Cost is $7. For information, phone Geoff on 41245737.

Hawaiian hula dance

JOIN Leandra for a Hawaiian hula dance class each week at 7pm at Ocean Tree Yoga Studio, 414A Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.

Sessions cost $15.

For more information, phone 0418404166 or email aloha ohanacontact@gmail.com.

Seniors' support service

THE Seniors Legal and SupportService is a community service providing free legal advice and support for seniors 60 years and older who are experiencing or are at risk of elder abuse, mistreatment or financial exploitation.

For information, phone 41246863 or visit Shop 6, 16Torquay Rd, Pialba, Monday to Friday, 9am-4.30pm.

Hawaiian singing and ukulele

COME and learn songs in Hawaiian and English. Attendees can sing or bring their ukulele.

Classes are held each weekat 12.30pm at the Sportsmen's Club, 6/10 Pier St, Urangan.

Cost is $5. Phone Leandra on 0418404166.

Morning craft group

JOIN the Fraser Coast Artslink Craft Group from 9am-noon at the Arts and Craft Hall, 187Bideford St, Wondunna.

Share ideas, patterns and knowledge. Everyone is welcome. Cost is $2.

For information, phone Josie on 0408827917.

A-Cappella Bay Singers

JOIN the a-cappella barbershop ladies' rehearsal every Monday at Hervey Bay RSL, Lakes Room, Level 2, 11Torquay Rd, Pialba at 6.45pm.

For information, email membership@herveybay acappellabaysingers.org.

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

RSL Women's Auxiliary tombola

THE RSL Women's Auxiliary will host a tombola on June 25 at the Hervey Bay RSL in Hervey House, from 9.30am.

Form assist

NEED help completing or filling in forms?

Help is available at the Urangan Community Centre, Elizabeth St, each Tuesday morning. Phone 41255499 to book an appointment.

Hervey Bay and District Senior Citizens Club

Coffee 'n' chat - First Tuesday of each month, 28Totness St, Torquay.

Meet a friendly group of people, cost is $2 a session, includes tea/coffee and bring a small plate of food.

Table tennis - Social game, six tables available, all levels, held from 1-4pm, 28Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4 a session, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Reiki and body talk - Half-hour session by appointment only, 28 Totness St, Torquay.

Cost is $4 for club members, $8 non-members.

Laughter Club - Fun and exercise for all ages, from 9am. Cost is $4 and includes tea/coffee, biscuit and a ticket in a lucky draw.

Brainasize with Kerrie Marshall - This six-week course will start on Tuesday, July 9.

Cost is $4 for club members including tea/coffee, biscuit and lucky door ticket, plus $6 for instructor- musical and creative exercise movements. Booking are essential. Pay the first week at time of booking or pay in advance for six-week course ($60) at 28 Totness Street, Torquay.

Christian meditation

RELAX and unwind during this free ecumenical meditation class held each Tuesday from 8.20-9.20am at St John's Anglican Church, Doolong Rd, Wondunna.

Phone Sylvia 0498264254.

Share discussion

JOIN the Kookaburras Share Discussion Group, a group for investors who are interested in the sharemarket, on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 10am at Hervey Bay RSL, 11 Torquay Rd, Pialba. Fourth Tuesday of the month.

DIY divorce workshop

FREE information sessions on divorce, run by a solicitor, are held monthly in Hervey Bay from 10.30am.

Bookings are essential. Phone 41255499.

Meditation class

UNWIND from your busy life at meditation classes every Tuesday at 10am at Hervey Bay APSL, 61 Hunter St, Pialba.

For information, phone 41248532. Costs $3.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

Form assist

NEED help completing or filling in forms? Help is available at the Urangan Community Centre, Elizabeth St, each Tuesday morning.

Phone 41255499 to book an appointment.

Over-50s tenpin bowling

JOIN the Hervey Bay Vets for a game of tenpin bowling each week from 12.30pm at Hervey Bay Tenpin Bowl, 60-62 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

For more information, phone 41940894.

Zumba

JOIN Cheryl for ZClub Dance Fitness Zumba at 9.30am at Memorial Hall, 5 Main St, Pialba.

Fitness the fun, friendly way. Beginners welcome. Inquiries, phone 0416169915.

Hervey Bay

Photography Club

BEGINNERS to international standard photographers are welcome to join the Hervey Bay Photography Club.

Learn how to capture better images. The club meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Hervey Bay Bridge Club, corner of Pine and Cypress streets, Torquay, from 6.30pm.

Phone John on 4124 6002 or visit herveybayphoto graphyclub.org.

Slow craft

JOIN the modern "slow craft" movement while learning the traditional crafts of spinning, weaving, dyeing, felting, knitting and crocheting.

The Hervey Bay Spinners, Weavers and Fibre Artists meet at Old Schoolhouse, Aalborg Rd, Nikenbah, every Wednesday at 9am. New members always welcome.

For details, phone 0457366738.

Hervey Bay and District Senior Citizens Club

Cards - Beginners welcome, hand and foot or pony canasta, 9am-noon, 28Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4 a session, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Low-impact exercise - All levels of fitness, 9-10am, 28Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4 a session, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Indoor bowls - All levels, 12.45-3pm, 28 Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4 a session, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Cards - 500, beginners welcome, 12.30-3.45pm, 28Totness St, Torquay. Cost is $4 a session, includes tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Play mah-jong

PLAY a friendly game of mah-jong the easy way from 1pm each Wednesday at APSL, 61 Hunter St, Pialba. Beginners to advanced players welcome. Cost is $3.

For information, phone 41248532.