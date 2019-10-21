Join in to keep count of winged neighbours

AVIAN COUNTERS: Bird Watchers of Hervey Bay Barb McLennan, Marilyn Sweetnam, John Knight, Kay Humphrey and Daisy Taborda take part in the Aussie Backyard Bird Count.

IT WAS 80 years ago during the The Great Depression that John Knight's father bought him a bird-watching book.

His passion for wildlife observation took off.

Now in his 80s, Mr Knight wants to share his love of bird-watching by encouraging Fraser Coast residents to take part in the Annual Backyard Bird Watch.

Residents can become "twitchers” during the BirdLife Australia annual citizen science event, finishing on October 27.

Mr Knight said it was a great way for people to get outside and have a look around, with so many parks and bush-land in the area.

"Get out and have a look around and explore the region. When you go bird-watching you get out into nature and you visit different locations,” he said.

"You learn about Australian wildlife and get to socialise with friends.”

This week, residents are urged to get outside, even in their own backyard, and have a look around at what bird life might be there.

The region boasts a diverse ecosystem of more than 280 different bird species, with 24 of them listed as vulnerable or endangered.

There is a field guide on local bird life called Birds of the Fraser Coast, published in partnership between the club and the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Bird count data can be entered at aussiebirdcount.org.au/submit-a-count