Join Toni for a fun-filled morning of dance

DANCING your butt off can indeed be taken literally, just ask Maryborough dance teacher Toni Robinson.

Dancing is not only fun but its outstanding health benefits far outweighs most forms of exercise.

Toni has been a dance teacher in Maryborough for 41 years and has realised that there is a need for younger and older ladies to keep moving, have some fun and enjoy the feeling of dance.

"There are a lot of exercise classes out there, but I believe that through dance we feel better and our minds seem clearer,” she said.

"The sheer joy I see in my ladies is so rewarding.

"I try to include all types of exercise as well, including breathing, stretch, strength and flexibility.

"I am so aware of our bodies needing more exercise as we get older.

"This is what keeps us going, and I believe that all women should be more conscious of doing any type of exercise for wellbeing and general health.”

Toni holds classes on a Tuesday at the Pensioner Hall, Adelaide St, Maryborough from 10.30am.

Phone Toni on 0419 212 740 or just come along.