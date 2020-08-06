Menu
ON THE JOB: Chronicle journalist Jessica Cook covering a story about a long-awaited road upgrade.
Join us for morning tea and your chance to win a tablet

Jessica Grewal
by
6th Aug 2020 3:30 AM

With plenty of people signing up as subscribers to the Fraser Coast Chronicle for the first time, we're keen to help you make the very most of your news experience.

For newspaper readers, we know coming across to a new digital environment is not easy and you will have some questions.

We're here to help.

And on Friday, July 31 from 10am, we're inviting you to join us for morning tea, to meet your local editor and the team of journalists from the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

We'll help guide you through the new online format and show you to how make the most of your subscription.

We're keen to show you how to find all your local news, as well as navigate different sections of our website.

We will answer questions about logging in, what happens if you've forgotten your password (you can reset it here), how to sign up to  newsletters and news alerts, and where to find the puzzlesstars and other features.

We will also show you how to make the most of our new digital edition - a newspaper style flipbook where you can find local news, national and world news together with puzzles, the stars, a TV guide and other features.

We also want to make sure you've accessed all the benefits of your subscription, including full access to the Courier-Mail, and other News sites including The Daily Telegraph, Herald-Sun and regional titles like the Gold Coast Bulletin.

WIN ONE OF THREE TABLETS

Spots are limited at the Fraser Coast Chronicle morning tea and bookings are essential.

Those attending will also go into the draw to win a tablet on the day. There are three to give away. Terms and conditions apply.

Register now at frasercoastchronicle.com.au/discover/

